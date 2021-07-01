10 under $10: July 2-8 – ‘Top Gun,’ ‘Dune Woman,’ ‘Art Spark’ and Jesse Quandt

1 Top Gun – 7 p.m. Friday, Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre, 508 S. Main St., Moscow. A daring young pilot (Tom Cruise) enrolled in the U.S. Navy’s elite fighter weapons school learns a few extracurricular lessons from a civilian instructor (Kelly McGillis). Rated PG. 110 minutes. For more information, visit kenworthy.org/2021/06/11/top-gug/ and call (208) 882-4127. Admission: $7

2 “Swap” and “Bill and Coo” – Friday through July 30, Saranac Art Projects, 25 W. Main Ave. Margot Casstevens and Mariah Boyle showcase collaborative drawings in “Swap,” while Jessica Earle presents “Bill and Coo,” an immersive video and sound installation. For more information, call (509) 954-5458. Admission: FREE

3 “Dune Woman” – Friday through July 7, Kolva-Sullivan Gallery, 115 S. Adams St. Artist Sara Long presents a series of oil on canvas works. Masks and social distancing required. For information, call (509) 458-5517 or email jim@kolva.comcastbiz.net. Admission: FREE

4 “Art Spark” – noon to 5 p.m. on Friday through July 31, New Moon Art Gallery, 1326 E. Sprague Ave., Suite B. A selection of mixed-media pieces by gallery members and current artist consignors. For more information, call (509) 413-9101 and email manicmoonandmore@gmail.com. Admission: FREE

5 Gordon Wilson – 5-8 p.m. on Friday, Marmot Art Space, 1202 W. Summit Pkwy. Exhibition of plein air oil paintings by Gordon Wilson. For more information, call (509) 270-5804 or email marshallthephotographer@gmail.com. Admission: FREE

6 “Find Yourself, on the Little Spokane River” – 5-8 p.m. Friday, William Grant Gallery, 1188 W. Summit Pkwy. Wildlife photographer David L. Fisher presents “Find Yourself, on the Little Spokane River.” For information, call (509) 484-3535. Admission: FREE

7 3-Minute Mic – 7 p.m. on Friday, Auntie’s Bookstore. Hosted via Zoom by Chris Cook, readers are invited to share up to 3 minutes of poetry. Content will not be censored, although readers are asked to be sensitive to younger audience members. For more information, go to auntiebooks.com and call (509) 838-0206. Admission: FREE

8 “The Croods” – Dusk on Friday, Pavillion Park, 727 N. Molter Road, Liberty Lake. After their cave home is destroyed, the prehistoric Crood family are forced to journey through a new and unusual world with the help of a young new friend. Directed by Kirk DeMicco and Chris Sanders. Rated PG. 98 minutes. For more information, go to pavillionpark.org. Admission: FREE

9 Jesse Quandt — 8 p.m. on Saturday, Whiskey Glasses, 4211 E. Westwood Ave., Chattaroy. Country music performed by Jesse Quandt. For more information, visit Whiskey Glasses on Facebook and call (509) 238-6253

10 The 4th of July With Wesley Arai — Noon on Sunday, the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist at 127 E. 12th Ave. Audience members are invited to picnic on the cathedral grounds during a free concert given by guest carillonneur Wesley Arai and Byrl Cinnamon. The concert is co-cponsored by the Cathedral Music Ministry and Youth & Family Ministries. For more information, go to stjohns-cathedral.org and search “St. John’s Concert.” Admission: FREE