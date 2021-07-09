Jack Blomgren keys seventh-inning rally, Spokane Indians down Vancouver Canadians
UPDATED: Fri., July 9, 2021
Jack Blomgren went 2 for 4 with two runs and three RBIs and the visiting Spokane Indians beat the Vancouver Canadians 6-4 in the fourth of a six-game High-A West series in Hillsboro, Oregon on Friday.
Spokane (28-30) tied the Canadians (28-30) for third place in the league.
Indians starter Mitchell Kilkenny (3-0) went seven innings and allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits and a walk with two strikeouts. He threw 59 of his 94 pitches for strikes.
Kilkenny, a 24-year-old righty, went 3-2 with a 1.45 ERA in six starts over 31 innings for Low-A Fresno earlier this season.
Mosies Ceja struck out two in a clean eighth inning. Boby Johnson gave up a run in the ninth on three base hits but earned his second save of the season.
Spokane led 3-2 heading into the seventh. Cade Harris led the inning off with a single and Like Morgan was hit by a pitch. Isaac Collins moved both runners up with a sacrifice then Blomgren singled to center to plate both.
Blomgren came home later in the inning on a two-base throwing error by the catcher on a pickoff attempt.
The Indians scored single runs in the second, third and fifth innings. Javier Guevara had an RBI double in the second, Morgan scored on a groundout by Blomgren in the third and Michael Toglia’s double in the fifth plated Blomgren. Toglia finished 2 for 4.
Luis De Los Santos went 2 for 4 with a solo home run and two RBIs for the C’s.
The series continues Saturday at 7:05 p.m.
