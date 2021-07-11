Crash that caused ‘significant delays’ cleared on westbound I-90 in Spokane

Traffic was backed up on Interstate 90 Sunday near the Division Street exit for travelers driving west toward Spokane.

A crash happened just before 11 a.m. near the intersection of Arthur Street, troopers said. By around 1:30 p.m., the Washington State Department of Transportation said the crash had been cleared.

An alert from the Washington State Patrol said the backup happened after one semi rear-ended another semi. No one was injured, but the accident partially blocked traffic.

The agency said drivers could expect “significant delays.”