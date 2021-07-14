Stocked with more picks in 2021 MLB draft, Mariners ready to roll with ‘next wave of talent’

By Ryan Divish Seattle Times

A year after being allowed to pick only six players – one more than most teams – the Seattle Mariners made 20 selections in the 2021 MLB draft, still 20 fewer than in drafts before the COVID-19 pandemic.

So did Scott Hunter, the Mariners’ director of amateur scouting, and his crew of scouts wish they could’ve made at least five more picks?

“This year was different,” he said. “It was just a little harder because the 20 rounds seemed to almost feel like 40. I don’t know if that was just because of the COVID situation.”

In years ahead, the draft likely will be set at 20-25 rounds depending on negotiations for the collective-bargaining agreement.

But the Mariners were happy for something closer to a normal draft after last season’s five-round event. On Tuesday, they closed out the third day with their final 10 picks (rounds 11-20), selecting six pitchers and four position players.

Of their 20 picks, Seattle selected 10 pitchers – all right-handed – and 10 position players – four infielders, three catchers (including first-round pick Harry Ford) and three outfielders.

Taking position players with half their picks is a different approach under Hunter and general manager Jerry Dipoto.

“We were really aggressive,” Hunter said. “Watching from the sidelines before we started the travel season, we saw this draft was going to be a little higher on high-school hitters. And as you see what we’ve done over the last four years here, we’ve really done a good job and building our organization up to be not only stable, but I would say somewhat thriving, if you believe the third-party industry writings that we’re one of the higher ranked organizations in baseball.

“We set out with a plan to really build the system up and get to a point where we could really be aggressive and start taking some chances and look to build the second wave of young talent.”

The Mariners’ first three picks were high-school players – Ford, shortstop Edwin Arroyo and right-handed pitcher Michael Morales. All three are expected to sign contracts. Multiple reports said Ford has agreed to a signing bonus of the slot value of the No. 12 pick at $4.37 million. Hunter hopes they can get Ford to Seattle for a physical and sign his contract so they can announce it in the next week. First-round picks traditionally take in a game at T-Mobile Park, meet the Seattle media and work out on the field with the big-league team.

“We’ll definitely have that sooner rather than later,” he said. “I did talk to his advisers, and we’re already starting to discuss travel plans for him. So as long as all this stuff, the particulars and the small fine print and the contracts go smooth, I do believe we are looking at a target date of the (July) 21st and 22nd.”

The Mariners have agreed to pay bonuses above the slot value for Arroyo ($1.4 million) and Morales ($733,100) to get them to forgo their college commitments to Florida State and Vanderbilt, respectively. In an ideal world, they’d join Ford in Seattle to take physicals and sign contracts.

“We’ll see if we can get them up here to Seattle, get their physicals and maybe be at the ballpark on the 22nd as a group, because this is our first real roll with high-school players,” Hunter said. “By getting these three together to just represent that next wave of talent I think is important not only for them, but also as an organization as a whole.”

Round 1 (No. 12 overall)

Harry Ford, C, North Cobb High School (Kennesaw, Georgia)

Age: 18

Height, weight: 5-10, 200

B/T: R/R

A closer look: The first high school player selected in the first round during Dipoto’s regime, the hard-hitting catcher “will thrive in all areas of the game,” says Hunter. He rated as the No. 13 overall draft prospect, the No. 9 position player and the No. 5 high school position player by MLB.com. He hit .343 with 83 runs scored, 20 doubles, seven triples, seven home runs, 57 RBI, 76 walks, 40 strikeouts and 32 stolen bases in 104 games over four seasons with North Cobb. He got on base at a .510 clip, slugging .539 with a 1.049 OPS in his high school career. He reached base safely in 30 of 33 games in his senior season.

Round 2 (No. 48 overall)

Edwin Arroyo, SS, Central Pointe Christian Academy (Kissimmee, Florida)

Age: 17

Height, weight: 6-0, 175

B/T: Switch/switch

A closer look: The best player coming out of Puerto Rico in this draft class, he transferred to Central Pointe to play baseball this spring. He’s also one of the youngest players in this draft and won’t turn 18 until August. He’s a switch-hitter with plus-athleticism and defense that is a gap-to-gap hitter. How athletic is Arroyo? He ran the 60-yard sprint at 6.53 seconds – one of the fastest recorded in the draft. He has been clocked at 96 mph throwing to first base from shortstop. But because he can throw with either arm, he actually pitched left-handed in games.

Round 3 (No. 83 overall)

Michael Morales, RHP, East Pennsboro HS, Enola, PA

Age: 18

Height, weight: 6-2, 205

B/T: R/R

A closer look: He was one of the top high-school pitchers on the East Coast. If the Mariners hope to sign him, they will likely have to pay well above the $733,000 slot figure because Morales is committed to Vanderbilt, which seems to be a factory in producing first-round selections. His fastball topped out at 94 mph along with a plus curveball and a solid changeup with the ability to throw strikes with all of them.

Round 4 (No. 113 overall)

Bryce Miller, RHP, Texas A&M

Age: 22

Height, weight: 6-2, 180

B/T: R/R

A closer look: Miller pitched as a reliever for much of his college career, but moved to a starter this past season as a senior. He made 10 starts and three relief appearances this past season, posting a 3-2 record with a 4.45 ERA. He struck out 15 batters in seven innings against New Mexico State. He struck out 70 batters in 52 2/3 innings with 37 walks. Miller has a starter’s repertoire, including a fastball that touched 98 mph at times and sits around 94-96 mph, plus a slider that sits in the mid-80s, a slow curveball and a changeup.

Round 5 (No. 144 overall)

Andy Thomas, C, Baylor

Age: 23

Height, weight: 6-2, 210

B/T: L/R

A closer look: A left-handed hitting catcher, he played five seasons at Baylor due to the COVID shutdown and was a third-team All-American in 2021. He started 174 games in his college career, posting a career .327/.422/.489 slash line. He had more walks (105) than strikeouts (100), but will need to improve on his defensive skills.

Round 6 (No. 174 overall)

Bryan Woo, RHP, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo

Age: 22

Height, weight: 6-2, 205

B/T: R/R

A closer look: Woo underwent elbow surgery in April to repair damage to his ulnar collateral ligament. He didn’t have full Tommy John surgery where the entire ligament is replaced, but he had what is called an internal brace of collagen dipped tape inserted to reinforce the ligament. He’s already started a throwing program as part of the recovery. Before the surgery, he was touching 98 mph. The Mariners area scouts saw him while also scouting right-hander Taylor Dollard, their fifth-round choice in 2020.

Round 7 (No. 204 overall)

Colin Davis, OF, Wofford

Age: 22

Height, weight: 6-1, 190

B/T: R/R

A closer look: He was named the Southern Conference player of the year in 2021 after posting a .351/.434/.624 slash line with 18 doubles, a triple, 11 homers, 45 RBI, 24 walks, 31 strikeouts and 18 stolen bases in 51 games. In four seasons, he posted a career .320/.386/.567 slash line in 181 games.

Round 8 (No. 234 overall)

James Parker, IF, Clemson

Age: 21

Height, weight: 6-1, 200

B/T: R/R

A closer look: He was Clemson’s best hitter this past season, posting a .303/.373/.500 slash line with 13 doubles, eight homers, 38 RBI, 24 walks and 51 strikeouts in 92 games. It earned him second-team All-ACC honors. He plays a capable shortstop that isn’t flashy. But scouts believe he could also play all four infield positions if needed.

Round 9 (No. 234 overall)

Spencer Packard, OF, Campbell

Age: 23

Height, weight: 6-1, 205

B/T: L/R

A closer look: Another senior sign for the Mariners, Packard is one of the older players in the draft class. He led Campbell to a near upset of eventual NCAA champion Mississippi State in the regional round, crushing a three-run homer in the first inning. As a senior, he posted a .371/.488/.629 slash line with 18 doubles, 11 homers, 67 RBI, 32 walks, 18 hit-by-pitches and 24 strikeouts in 55 games, earning first-team All-Big South honors.

Round 10 (No. 294 overall)

Jordan Jackson, RHP, Georgia Southern

Age: 22

Height, weight: 6-6, 204

B/T: R/R

A closer look: Jackson was turning heads in 2020 for the Eagles when he posted a 3-1 record with a 1.57 ERA in his first four starts, but then COVID shut down the season. His lanky frame produces a fastball that sits in the mid-90s. His 2021 season didn’t go as planned. He posted a 4-6 record in 14 starts and two relief appearances with a 5.19 ERA. He struggled with command, and scouts said he threw too many sliders.

Round 11 (No. 324 pick overall) – William Fleming, RHP, Wake Forest

Age: 22

Height, weight: 6-6, 220

B/T: R/R

A closer look: With a fastball that can touch 98 mph and unpolished secondary pitches, Fleming profiles as a reliever and could be ready to join Low-A Modesto in a week or two. He made 13 starts as a senior for Wake Forest this past season, posting a 4-6 record with a 6.03 ERA. In 74 2/3 innings he struck out 65 with 21 walks.

Round 12 (No. 354 pick overall) – Corey Rosier, OF, UNC Greensboro

Age: 21

Height, weight: 5-10, 184

B/T: L/R

A closer look: He was a first-team Southern Conference performer, posting a .354/.434/.604 slash line with nine doubles, four triples, 12 homers, 51 RBI and 17 steals. He had 25 walks and just 28 strikeouts in 52 games.

Round 13 (No. 384 pick overall) – Ben Ramirez, SS, USC

Age: 22

Height, weight: 6-3, 200

B/T: L/R

A closer look: Ramirez profiles as a utility player. As a senior he slashed .304/.381/.529 with seven doubles, three triples, 10 homers and 54 RBI.

Round 14 (No. 424 pick overall) – Andrew Moore, RHP, Chipola College (FL)

Age: 21

Height, weight: 6-5, 205

B/T: L/R

A closer look: He made three starts and nine relief appearances, posting a 5-2 record with a 5.29 ERA. In 32 1/3 innings, he struck out 44 with 31 walks.

Round 15 (No. 444 pick overall) – Cole Barr, 3B, Indiana University

Age: 23

Height, weight: 5-11, 195

B/T: R/R

A closer look: He slashed .292/.415/.526 with a eight doubles, two triples, eight homers and 35 RBI in Bloomington. He has thrown 95 mph from third base to first base and has run 6.5 seconds in the 60-yard dash.

Round 16 (No. 474 pick overall) – Jimmy Joyce, RHP, Hofstra University

Age: Unavailable

Height, weight: 6-2, 210

B/T: R/R

A closer look: Joyce posted a 3-4 record with a 3.70 ERA in 11 starts. In 73 innings, he struck out 89 with just 21 walks.

Round 17 (No. 504 pick overall) – Jimmy Kingsbury, RHP, Villanova

Age: 21

Height, weight: 6-1, 187

B/T: R/R

A closer look: He posted a 5-4 record with a 4.87 ERA in nine starts and seven relief appearances. In 64 2/3 innings he struck out 86 with 28 walks. He pitched in a summer college league, posting a 4-0 record with a 4.07 ERA.

Round 18 (No. 534 pick overall) – Riley Davis, RHP, Alabama-Birmingham

Age: 22

Height, weight: 6-3, 200

B/T: R/R

A closer look: In 13 starts he had a 4-5 record with a 3.74 ERA. In 79 1/3 innings he struck out 60 with 24 walks.

Round 19 (No. 564 pick overall) – Charlie Welch, C, Arkansas

Age: 21

Height, weight: 6-0, 205

B/T: R/R

A closer look: In 28 games he slashed .388/.494/.821 with five doubles, eight homers and 25 RBI. The Mariners list him as a catcher, but he has mainly been a DH.

Round 20 (No. 594 pick overall) – Troy Taylor, RHP, Cypress College (CA)

Age: 19

Height, weight: 6-0, 195

B/T: R/R

A closer look: In eight appearances, including five starts, he posted a 3-1 record with a 4.82 ERA. He struck out 23 and walked 20 in 28 innings. Taylor has a strong commitment to UC-Irvine and might not sign.