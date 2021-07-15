From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael A. Ehrmantrout and Alonna-Marie V. Cooper, both of Spokane.

Avicenne H. Gherab and Triniti L. Adams, both of Spokane.

Zachary K. Rabang and Melisa M. Clark, both of Spokane.

Michael P. Mortier and Sarah A. Ottmar, both of Spokane.

Mark A. Stevens and Marie A. Kamrath, both of Spokane.

Jeremy C. Wikel and Alissa M. Grant, both of Laclede, Idaho.

Joel R. Demory and Chelsey L. Smith, both of Spokane.

James E. Larkin and Tanya J. Drahos, both of Elk.

Rylee J. Wood and Tabbitha R. Meier, both of Spokane Valley.

Michael V. Guzman and Madison M. Roberts Haley, both of Spokane.

Daniel A. Petersen, of Bothell, Washington and Katherine L. Ratliff Trafton, of Goodyear, Arizona.

David J. Moreno and Shelby V. Thomas, both of Spokane.

Bryan E. Ulrich, of Mead and Dionne M. Murray, of Spokane.

Jeffrey A. Weigel and Rebecca J. Crickman, both of Spokane.

Brian D. Selby and Christine A. Bergman, both of Spokane Valley.

Serhii Shkliar and Galina Y. Peregudov, both of Spokane.

Anthony J. Owens, of USO Camp Casey, South Korea and Jodi M. Schock, of Spokane.

Amelia K. Vaughan and Kasi T. Haas, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

City of Spokane Valley v. Blayne Dutton, complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

Lisa Burnett v. Brandi Bennett, restitution of premises.

Brent Bozarth v. Michael Potter, restitution of premises.

Delbert Butcher, et al., v. Ashleigh Solak, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Nehls, Karen S. and Robert G.

Underhill, Holly L. and Brian L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Zachary A. Smith-Cline, 39; more than 12 months in prison with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to felony driving while under the influence.

Tanya J. Garduno, also known as Tanya J. Reedy, 45; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree identity theft.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Hershel D. Gaskill, 32; 77 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Gregory M. Berdit, 34; restitution to be determined, 15 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree assault and two counts of third-degree assault.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Lewis B. Stearns, 31; $132.80 restitution, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary and second-degree theft.

Anafiel B. I. Williams, 29; restitution to be determined, 11 months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Kyle T. Davis, 60; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Jacob L. Gaebe, 35; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Jeremy A. Gonzalez, 24; one day in jail, reckless driving and hit/run unattended vehicle.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Jahvory N. Kinard, 27; 178 days in jail, two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Donna Wilson

Anthony J. Derr, 44; $15 fine, 17 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, no contact/protection order violation.

Daniel P. Clayton, 41; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 12 months probation, no contact/protection order violation.

Esteban J. Fierro, 44; 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, 24 months probation, no contact/protection order violation.

Richard L. Hood, 37; $15 fine, 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, 24 months probation, no contact/protection order violation.

Whitney S. B. L. Howatt, 35; $15 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, no contact/protection order violation.

Vincent M. Thunderhawk, 34; 60 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, fourth-degree assault and third-degree malicious mischief.

Commissioner Eric Dooyema

Kyle J. Peterson, 30; $990.50 fine, three days in jail with credit given for three days served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Michael S. Wood, 62; 28 days in jail with credit given for 28 days served, six months probation, third-degree theft.

Judge Debra R. Hayes

Wayne E. Evans, 46; $100 fine, two days in jail converted to 16 hours community service, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

David H. Garcia, 39; $750 fine, 10 days in jail converted to 80 hours community service, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Andrew J. Foss, 36; 69 days in jail with credit given for 69 days served, 60 days electronic home monitoring converted to four days in jail, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Felix M. Booth, Jr., 35; 100 days in jail with credit given for 100 days served, 24 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Dale J. Cusick, 31; $990.50 fine, $1,500 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated and hit/run attended vehicle.

Shannon L. Davidson, 44; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, third-degree theft.

Anthony R. Fulps, 44; $1,000 restitution,139 days in jail with credit given for 139 days served, 24 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Ryan D. Skogen, 37; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 24 months probation, harassment.