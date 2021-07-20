Five top Spokane spots from a teen’s perspective

By Sophia McFarland The Spokesman-Review

The Discoverer recently named Spokane a top foodie destination in 2020. This honor begs the question: What makes Spokane restaurants so unique?

Chicago is known for its pizza, Seattle for its seafood and New York for its pastrami. Spokane, however, is well-regarded for its wide variety of high-quality restaurants.

Here are my picks for five of the best restaurants in Spokane, each adding something significant to Inland Northwest cuisine:

Taco Vado

When driving down Ash Street, Taco Vado’s tangerine drive-thru stand is easy to miss. However, once you order from this Mexican restaurant, the food is hardly forgettable.

The quick food stop sells breakfast burritos, tacos and vegan options. The Lunch Burrito with loaded queso is a personal favorite.

The barbacoa is the highlight of the burrito, and the cheese, rice, black beans and pico de gallo complement the soft tortilla.

Can’t decide which meat to order? Just ask the chef. He will tell you what meat is best that day.

If you go: 1602 N. Ash St., (509) 290-6221, tacovado.com

The Scoop

Adorned with string lights and elementary school children, the Scoop is the perfect destination for ice cream, waffles and a fun environment.

The Scoop’s Mud Pie ice cream flavor is a chocolate lover’s dream. The milk chocolate ice cream is dotted with Oreo cake and cookie chunks as one of few constant flavors at the shop.

Don’t fear, nondairy eaters: Strawberry and raspberry guava sorbet are frequently in rotation.

If you go: 1238 W. Summit Parkway and 1001 W. 25th Ave., (509) 703-7042, thescoopspokane.com

Method Juice Cafe

Located in the heart of downtown, Method Juice Cafe provides a rare offering: healthy nonhealthy tasting options.

Method is highly regarded for its acai and rice bowls, salads, coffee and juice. My favorite juice, the Authentic, contains coconut milk, banana, orange, pineapple, vanilla and raw agave.

The menu leaves the customer with more energy and an urge to experiment with healthier foods.

If you go: 7704 N. Division St., 718 W. Riverside Ave. and 1309 W. St. Suite 101, (509) 473-9579, methodjuicecafe.com

Republic Pi

Republic Pi stands alone as the pizza place with the best appetizers. The Pi Bite dough is baked, crisp-fried and sprinkled with sea salt. Perry Street beer cheese sauce serves as the perfect accompaniment to the bites, preparing patrons for even more delicious pizza.

The Kiernan wood-fired pizza is uncommon in that you will find a soft-cooked egg in the center. Better yet, Republic Pi donates $1 from each Kiernan order to the Team Gleason ALS foundation.

If you go: Manito Shopping Center, E. 30th Ave., (509) 863-9196, republicpi.com

Rocket Market

The Rocket Market holds a restaurant, store and café in its cozy space. The store portion of the market sells produce, wine and flowers, an ideal shopping center without overwhelming business.

Rocket sells delectable goodies from Boots Bakery, Sweet Street and Donut Parade. The Bistro’s baked mac and cheese is the most exciting entree with semolina pasta, herbs and bread crumbs.

If you go: 726 E. 43rd Ave., (509) 343-2253, rocketmarket.com

Sophia McFarland is a high school summer intern. She begins her senior year at Gonzaga Prep in the fall.