Community Cookbook: Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss – a reprise

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

It’s a special treat for me today as we revisit a tribute to Dr. Seuss, published one year ago. Dr. Seuss, also known as Theodor Geisel, remains one of the most cherished and prolific children’s book authors. Two of his books are in the top 10 of Time magazine’s 100 best children’s books. Two are in the top 10 best-selling children’s books of all time, according to Statista. Green Eggs and Ham and How the Grinch Stole Christmas were among my favorite books as a youngster. Even today, copies of both are valued additions to my book collection.

The tribute to Dr. Seuss was also my debut food column in The Spokesman-Review. Counting today’s, we’ve collaborated on 28 columns presenting ninety titled recipes and nearly a dozen untitled. It’s been a busy and challenging year. It’s also been an enjoyable one.

I use the words “we” and “our” intentionally. It’s an acknowledgment that none of these columns would have happened without the efforts of The Spokesman-Review team. I’m only one of a number of people whose fingerprints are on these publications.

My gratitude to you, the readers. I’ve enjoyed sharing my recipes with you, and I’ve enjoyed your questions and comments. If you have noticed that I’ve been hanging around for the past year, thank you for your attention. If you’re more recently acquainted, thank you for tuning in. Oh, the recipes you’ll see!

Theodor S. Geisel was born in Springfield, Massachusetts, on March 2, 1904. He graduated from Dartmouth College and attended Oxford but left before graduating. He is widely known for his prolific work as a children’s book author and illustrator. Most of us know him by his pen name, Dr. Seuss. During his long career, he wrote over 60 books and received numerous awards, including seven honorary doctorates. Dr. Seuss’ books have been instrumental in helping children learn to read with enthusiasm for generations. Theodor Geisel died at the age of 87 on Sept. 24, 1991. He never had children of his own. His imagination and creativity live on in our beloved Dr. Seuss. This column is a tribute to Theodor Geisel’s many contributions to our lives and those of our children. Happy birthday, Dr. Seuss.

Green Eggs and Ham

Dr. Seuss’ books are part of childhood memories for many of us. Who doesn’t remember the pestery Sam-I-Am and his persistent sales pitch for green eggs and ham? “Green Eggs and Ham” isn’t so much an eggs and ham recipe as it is a recipe for recreating the dish anv d food colors portrayed in Dr. Seuss’ beloved story. In it, he cautions that if we don’t try new things just because they seem different or unfamiliar or because of preconceived beliefs, we may miss out on many experiences that would be enjoyable or beneficial and help us to grow. Every Dr. Seuss fan – young child and grown-up child alike – should try green eggs and ham at least once and should always keep the story’s moral in their heart. If preparing this recipe for young children, consider reading the story to them or watching an animated version just before preparing the dish: “I do so like green eggs and ham! Thank you! Thank you, Sam-I-Am.”

Sliced ham

4 large whole eggs

Liquid green food coloring

Salt and black pepper

Cook or warm the ham according to your preferred method. For fried eggs, separate the whole yolks into a small measuring cup and the whites into four small bowls or custard cups. Add two drops of food coloring to each white and beat with a fork until well blended. Carefully return a yolk to each white without breaking the yolk. Fry according to your preferred method (sunny-side up looks the most impressive) and season with salt and black pepper to taste. To scramble the eggs, thoroughly combine the eggs and six to eight drops of food coloring. Season and cook according to your preferred method. Serve warm on hot dinner plates.

Notes: The color theme can be complemented further by including green-colored applesauce, salsa, jalapeño jelly or mint jelly. A microwave oven does an excellent job of cooking scrambled eggs.

Yield: Two servings

Sweet Beezle-Nut Cookies

In his cherished children’s book, “Horton Hears a Who,” Dr. Seuss introduces us to the teeny tiny, whimsical Whos living in their teeny tiny town of Whoville. While not explicitly mentioned in the book, the Whos harvest beezle-nuts and beezle-nut blossoms from the teeny tiny beezle-nut trees growing in Whoville, just like the large beezle-nut trees harvested in the surrounding Jungle of Nool. It’s easy to imagine sweet beezle-nut cookies being part of the festive feasts set out by the Whos for their Whoville Christmas celebrations described in Dr. Seuss’ later story, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” You can substitute pistachios until beezle-nuts are available in grocery stores outside Whoville and the Jungle of Nool. Sweet beezle-nut cookies aren’t for Christmas only. Oh no. Just ask Cindy-Lou Who.

1 package sugar cookie mix or recipe of choice

Liquid or gel food coloring (Whos are partial to pastel colors)

Candy sprinkles (optional)

Shelled whole pistachios (be generous with the ’stachios!)

Frosting (optional)

Prepare the dough according to package or recipe directions. Stir in the pistachios, then divide the dough into the number of colors planned in small bowls. Gently combine enough food coloring with the divided dough to achieve the desired colors (the dough should be uniform in color). Cover the dough tightly and refrigerate for 30 minutes. During this time, preheat the oven as directed. Form the dough into 12 ping pong ball-sized rounds and place them about 2 inches apart on 2 unoiled 13-by-9-inch shallow baking pans (six per pan). If using candy sprinkles without frosting, apply them now. Pressing a pistachio or two into the top of each cookie is a nice touch. Cover and refrigerate the remaining dough until ready to use. Bake according to package or recipe directions. Remove from the oven and cool in the pans for 5-10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Repeat with the remaining dough. When completely cooled, top the cookies with frosting and candy sprinkles, if using. Store at room temperature, tightly covered, for several days, or freeze, tightly wrapped, for up to two months.

Notes: Substitute halved filberts or quartered pecan halves for pistachios, if preferred. Candy sprinkles and generous dabs of frosting on the cookies are Who-approved.

Yield: Quantities will vary

Dick Sellers is a freelance writer. Contact him at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com