Greek avgolemono holds the key to creamy, dairy-free soups

Avgolemono Chickpea Soup With Orzo and Dill uses an egg beaten with lemon juice to create a luxurious texture. (Photos by Rey Lopez; food styling by Lisa Cherkasky/For The Washington Post)

By Ellie Krieger Special to the Washington Post

There are a variety of nutritious, dairy-free ways to add body and creaminess to soups. Beans and potatoes are two ingredients primed for the job. If they’re already in the soup, simply smashing some of them against the side of the pot with a wooden spoon can do the trick. Mashed, or pureed, white beans or potatoes can also be added stealthily to soups that don’t typically include them – such as tomato or broccoli cheddar – for creamy thickness. Plus they’ll contribute fiber, essential nutrients and, in the case of beans, a protein boost.

Another healthful way to give soup a velvety texture is with a Greek avgolemono, in which egg (avgo) and lemon juice (lemono) are beaten together, whisked with some of the hot broth to temper the mixture, then stirred gradually into the pot. It not only gives the soup silky body, but also adds an enticing burst of lemon flavor.

This recipe is proof of how transformative the technique can be. It starts off like a typical vegetable and bean soup – in hues of green and white – with onion, celery, parsnip, green peas, chickpeas, dill and tender orzo simmered until tender in a big pot. Once the avgolemono is stirred in, the simple soup quickly becomes luxurious with a light, velvety thickness and irresistible citrusy punch. Served topped with more aromatic dill, it’s a satisfying meal in a bowl that manages to be rich, creamy, light and healthy all at once.

Avgolemono Chickpea Soup With Orzo and Dill

This riff on a lovely lemony Greek avgolemono soup is a meal in itself, hearty with chickpeas, orzo and vegetables in a dill-seasoned broth. It’s lightly creamy thanks to the classic technique of beating together eggs and lemon juice, which are then tempered with some of the warm broth and stirred into the pot to thicken the liquid and add citrusy brightness.

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 medium yellow onion (8 ounces), diced (about 1½ cups)

2 to 3 celery stalks, diced (about 1 cup)

1 medium parsnip (5 ounces), peeled and diced (about 1 cup)

½ teaspoon fine salt, plus more as needed

¼ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed

One (15-ounce) can chickpeas, preferably no-salt-added, drained and rinsed

2 tablespoons chopped fresh dill, plus more for optional garnish

6 cups low-sodium chicken or vegetable broth

¾ cup (5 ounces) dried orzo pasta, preferably whole-wheat

2 large eggs

3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 to 2 lemons), plus more as needed

1 cup (5 ounces) frozen peas (no need to defrost)

Step 1: In a large Dutch oven over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion, celery, parsnip, salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables are tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the chickpeas and the dill. Add the broth, increase the heat to medium-high and bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer for 15 minutes. Remove about ¾ cup of the hot broth from the pot, being sure to leave behind the vegetables, and transfer to a liquid measuring cup. Stir the orzo into the pot and simmer until it is tender, about 10 minutes.

Step 2: While the orzo cooks, in a medium bowl, beat the eggs. Gradually whisk the lemon juice into the eggs, then, whisking constantly, gradually add the hot broth.

Step 3: Once the orzo is tender, add the peas to the pot, then gradually stir the egg mixture into the soup. Cook, stirring constantly, until the soup thickens and is steaming-hot but not boiling. Season with more salt, pepper and lemon juice, as desired. When ready to serve, ladle the soup into bowls and garnish with fresh dill, if desired.

Yield: Four to six servings (makes about 8½ cups)

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Substitutions: Yellow onion for white onion. Parsnip for carrot. Fresh dill for 2 teaspoons dried dill. Canned chickpeas for 1½ cups home-cooked chickpeas. Orzo for other small pasta shape, or rice. Gluten-free? Use gluten-free orzo or pasta or rice.