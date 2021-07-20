From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Daria L. Winckler and Brandon S. Work, both of Spokane.

Hamza E. Mouaffak and Anna N. Lord, both of Spokane.

Tyler P. Como and Breanna K. B. Lamberson, both of Colbert.

Sammy E. Khakata and Josie P. Gilbert, both of Airway Heights.

Scott B. Lindsey and Rebecca A. Siegel, both of Greenacres.

Caleb S. Morton and Julliette R. Gaul, both of Veradale.

Wynee M. V. Orengo and Brenden K. Crockett, both of Spokane.

Isaac R. Wersland, of Cle Elum, Washington, and Kendall M. Collins, of Spokane Valley.

Jason B. Gilcrease and Cheryl L. Frederickson, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Andrew Hudson v. Peter Urlacher, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

IRE LLC v. Dolores Alexandra, et al., restitution of premises.

Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Jeffrey Jones, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jeffrey C. Wood, money claimed owed.

Connie Sewell v. Estate of Randall Kaye Taylor, complaint for committed intimate relationship status.

SRMKII LLC v. SRM Construction LLC, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Gadarzi, Nick P. and Lily L.

Jacobs, Ronald J., Jr. and Colleen K.

Olson, Brittany L. and Benjamin D.

Peterson, Courtney D. and Jack D.

Meyer, Christina M. and Escott, Jonathan G.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Brandon T. Neal, 27; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property-domestic violence and third-degree theft-domestic violence.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Jason J. Brickner, 42; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren

Koltyn T. Wanner, 22; three months in jail,12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Tony Hazel

Alonzo M. Page, 28; restitution to be determined, 56 days in jail with credit given for 56 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Charlie C. Gooch, 21; 11 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Alexis E. Haslage-Winzer, 22; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Jesse L. Hayden, 34; 57 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.