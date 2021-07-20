Washington records
UPDATED: Tue., July 20, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Daria L. Winckler and Brandon S. Work, both of Spokane.
Hamza E. Mouaffak and Anna N. Lord, both of Spokane.
Tyler P. Como and Breanna K. B. Lamberson, both of Colbert.
Sammy E. Khakata and Josie P. Gilbert, both of Airway Heights.
Scott B. Lindsey and Rebecca A. Siegel, both of Greenacres.
Caleb S. Morton and Julliette R. Gaul, both of Veradale.
Wynee M. V. Orengo and Brenden K. Crockett, both of Spokane.
Isaac R. Wersland, of Cle Elum, Washington, and Kendall M. Collins, of Spokane Valley.
Jason B. Gilcrease and Cheryl L. Frederickson, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Andrew Hudson v. Peter Urlacher, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
IRE LLC v. Dolores Alexandra, et al., restitution of premises.
Progressive Direct Insurance Company v. Jeffrey Jones, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.
Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jeffrey C. Wood, money claimed owed.
Connie Sewell v. Estate of Randall Kaye Taylor, complaint for committed intimate relationship status.
SRMKII LLC v. SRM Construction LLC, complaint for damages.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Gadarzi, Nick P. and Lily L.
Jacobs, Ronald J., Jr. and Colleen K.
Olson, Brittany L. and Benjamin D.
Peterson, Courtney D. and Jack D.
Meyer, Christina M. and Escott, Jonathan G.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Harold D. Clarke III
Brandon T. Neal, 27; 24 days in jail with credit given for 24 days served, after pleading guilty to first-degree trafficking in stolen property-domestic violence and third-degree theft-domestic violence.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Jason J. Brickner, 42; six months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
Judge Charnelle Bjelkengren
Koltyn T. Wanner, 22; three months in jail,12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.
Judge Tony Hazel
Alonzo M. Page, 28; restitution to be determined, 56 days in jail with credit given for 56 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Charlie C. Gooch, 21; 11 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Matthew W. Antush
Alexis E. Haslage-Winzer, 22; one day in jail, reckless driving.
Jesse L. Hayden, 34; 57 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
