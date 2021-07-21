Fast-moving fire on Spokane Reservation in Stevens County grows to 200 acres
UPDATED: Wed., July 21, 2021
A fire on the Spokane Reservation in Stevens County grew to 200 acres Wednesday evening and caused immediate evacuations for residents in the area.
The fire on Sherwood Loop started Wednesday near Springdale. The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office issued immediate Level 3 “go now” evacuations to residents on Drum and Cottonwood roads.
Officials established an evacuation shelter at Wellpinit High School at 6270 Ford Wellpinit Road in Wellpinit, according to the Spokane Tribe.
No additional details were immediately available Wednesday night.
