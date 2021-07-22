From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Jacob J. Greenwood and Emma L. Sell, both of Spokane.

Matthew L. Delong and Alexa D. Lawlis, both of Spokane.

Taylor K. Young and Aubrie M. Murphy, both of Rathdrum.

Dylan K. Vu, of Airway Heights and Elizabeth Hernandez, of Fort Worth, Texas.

David G. Yevdash and Kristina I. Sheyko, both of Cheney.

Samuel C. Ford and Alleya J. Kolar, both of Cheney.

Ethan Bishop and Marissa Armour, both of Post Falls.

Spencer K. Stephenson and Emma M. Vogelman, both of Spokane Valley.

Ryan Klein, of Mercer Island, Wash., and Jessica Nielsen, of Worcester, Mass.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Murray Looper, et al., v. Larry Stapleton, restitution of premises.

RH Cooke & Associates Inc. v. Ken Whipple, restitution of premises.

Efrain Ramirez, et al., v. Robert Beach, restitution of premises.

Star Motel Corp. v. Gregory P. Wilson, et al., restitution of premises.

Brenda Clauson v. Kelli Miller, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Alan Stadtmueller v. Megan A. Woodward, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Lindsie Hutchings v. Spokane County, complaint.

Whitewater Creek Inc. v. Rick Meyer, et al., restitution of premises.

Catholic Housing Services of Eastern Washington v. Linda R. Nelson, restitution of premises.

Hilltop LLC. v. Christopher Whitehurst, restitution of premises.

Shawn Gunn, et al. v. Lance Wright, et al., complaint for breach of contract and monies owed.

John R. Glodt, et al., v. Jenna R. Boren, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Watts, Julie L. and Aron W.

Wright, Arjean A. and Charles S.

Hobbs, Cornelia and Jeremy C.

Veach, Nathan M. and Zhitem R.

Randall, Kiri A. and Rothe, Alvin D.

Rude, Veronica M. and Stacy M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Eric S. Johnson, 35; restitution to be determined, two months in jail with credit given for 89 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and second-degree malicious mischief.

Michael Johnston, 24; one day in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence and harassment-domestic violence.

Wyatt L. Oatman, 25; $15 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Braden K. Campbell, 19; 12.75 months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree burglary.

Luis A. Lopez, 34; $15 fine, five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and violation of order.

James P. Kendrick, 41; 12.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 12.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary-domestic violence.

Andrew W.A. Wattles, 28; 22 days in jail with credit given for 22 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Clifford A. Grout Jr., 32; $30 fine, four days in jail with credit given for four days served, after being found guilty of four counts of violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Matthew W. Antush

Alexander C. McCann, 19; 60 days in jail, obstructing officer and theft.

Christopher Moad, 36; 30 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and resisting arrest.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Anthony M. Randazzo, 20; one day in jail, no-contact order violation, malicious mischief property and two counts of fourth-degree assault.

Jesse L. Sproul, 30; 60 days in jail, disorderly conduct.

Judge Donna Wilson

Paul R. Lugo, 61; one day in jail, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Tyrell A. Sims, 20; $15 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, no-contact/protection order violation.