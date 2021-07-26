Spokane County Interstate Fair ticket prices go up slightly, plus Billy Currington and Mötley Crüe singer headline grandstand events

Thanks to COVID-19, many Eastern Washingtonians lived through 2020 without eating cotton candy. They didn’t get to throw up on carnival rides or watch people smash cars into each other in a demolition derby.

In less than two months, people will be able to sate their hunger for fair fare, rides and shows. On Sept. 10, the Spokane County Interstate Fair will be back.

It’ll also be a little more expensive.

On Tuesday, Spokane County commissioners approved a slight uptick in ticket price.

At the most recent fair, in 2019, an adult ticket cost $11. It will now be $13.

Tickets for seniors, kids (7-13) and military members will go from $8 to $10.

Pre-purchased tickets will go from $7 to $8.

The $39 Family Pak and $55 10-punch pass have been discontinued.

The Family Pak had been offered in partnership with the carnival operator and getting rid of it wasn’t the county’s decision, Spokane County Interstate Fair and Expo Director Erin Gurtel said.

Gurtel also noted that few people had been buying the 10-punch passes.

Fair tickets and grandstand event tickets go on sale Monday at TicketsWest.com and at the Fair and Expo Office at 404 N. Havana St. in Spokane Valley. The office is open Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Grandstand event information can be found below:

Sept. 10: PRCA Rodeo.

Sept. 11: PRCA Rodeo.

Sept. 14: Billy Currington.

Sept. 15: Mötley Crüe lead vocalist Vince Neil, performing Mötley Crüe hits.

Sept. 17: Truck & Tractor Pulls.

Sept. 18: Demolition Derby.

Sept. 19: Demolition Derby.

Discount Fair Admission tickets are available July 26 to September 9. Billy Currington and Vince Neil tickets include fair admission when purchased prior to Sept . 9.