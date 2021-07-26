Want to be a Sanitation Superstar? The Spokane county fair’s hiring

In a worker’s market, employers have to do everything they can to entice potential employees to come aboard.

The Spokane County Interstate Fair is hoping some rosy branding will help.

The fair is trying to hire 60 “Sanitation Superstars” for this year’s fair, which runs from Sept. 10-19.

In addition to sanitation workers, the fair needs another 40 temporary workers for ticket sales and other jobs. The fair hires about 200 temporary workers every year and is 100 workers short.

All temporary fair positions pay $13.69 an hour, which is Washington’s minimum wage.

Spokane County Interstate Fair and Expo Director Erin Gurtel emphasized that workers can pick their own hours.

“We are flexible,” Gurtel said. “We will work around employees’ schedules if there’s certain days they’re available or evenings or weekends.”

Interested applicants must apply at the fair’s job fair Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Fair and Expo Center in Bay 3. The fairgrounds are at 404 N. Havana St.

To learn more you can call the Fair and Expo Center office at (509) 477-1766 or Spokane County Human Resources at (509) 477-5750. Additional information and application materials are available at thespokanefair.com/now-hiring/, but applications must be done in person at the job fair Wednesday.

Applicants will need to bring two pieces of government-issued identification. For instance, a Social Security card and driver’s license would work.

“We are looking forward to having people that are hard workers and enjoy engaging with the public to come out and help us make the fair a success for everyone to enjoy,” Gurtel said.