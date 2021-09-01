No plans to cancel Spokane County Interstate Fair despite record-high COVID-19 hospitalizations

The Spokane County Interstate Fair is still scheduled for Sept. 10-19, even as record-high COVID-19 hospitalization numbers have prompted the cancellation of several major area events.

Organizers canceled Pig Out in the Park, Spokane’s six-day food and music festival, in early August. Hoopfest, the world-famous 3-on-3 basketball tournament that hosts thousands of teams, was canceled last week.

According to a Wednesday news release, the fair has been communicating with the Washington State Department of Health and the Spokane Regional Health District, and the 10-day event is still expected to happen.

Visitors will have to comply with Gov. Jay Inslee’s mandate, which requires individuals to wear masks indoors, but masks will only be encouraged, not required, outside.

The fair is also asking visitors to stay home if they feel sick and consider attending on weekdays, when crowds are smaller, as opposed to weekends.

The news release states that the fair has set up additional seating areas and has modified vendor and exhibit layouts to improve social distancing.

The similarly named Southeast Spokane County fair was called off last week, after organizers cited safety concerns and fewer volunteers.

Late Wednesday, the Valleyfest’s executive board followed suit to announce the cancellation of Valleyfest 2021, originally scheduled for Sept. 24-26, after consulting the Spokane Regional Health District.

Spokane County Interstate Fair and Expo Director Erin Gurtel could not immediately be reached for comment.