Gonzaga’s Chet Holmgren gets nod as top pick in ESPN’s 2022 mock draft

The 2022 NBA Draft is on the clock, even though it’s about 11 months away.

For Gonzaga, which had a program record three former players selected in Thursday’s draft, the 2022 event could bring more milestones.

Freshman forward Chet Holmgren is projected as the No. 1 pick to Houston, according to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony’s first mock, released roughly six hours after the conclusion of the 2021 draft with the headline: Will it be Chet Holmgren, Paolo Banchero or someone else at No. 1?

Adam Morrison, third to Charlotte in the 2006, and Jalen Suggs, taken fifth by Orlando on Thursday, are the highest draft picks in GU history.

The 7-foot-1 Holmgren is the top-ranked recruit in the 2021 class and recently was named NVP as the U.S. won the FIBA U19 World Cup in Latvia. Holmgren and Suggs were teammates at Minnehaha Academy and on the AAU circuit.

Seattle native Banchero, who was recruited by the Zags before signing at Duke, is the second overall pick to Oklahoma City. Gonzaga faces Duke on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas.

Gonzaga freshman point guard Nolan Hickman, rated 30th in the 2021 class in 247sports’ composite rankings, is listed at No. 22 to Denver.

Two Zags are projected as second-round picks with Memphis taking junior forward Drew Timme at No. 43 and Portland selecting senior point guard Andrew Nembhard at No. 48.

Gonzaga should encounter numerous future draft picks during the marquee non-conference games on its schedule. Duke is represented by Banchero, freshnman forward A.J. Griffin at No. 8 to San Antonio and sophomore center Mark Williams at No. 30 to Miami.

UCLA, which faces GU on Nov. 23 in Las Vegas, has freshman forward Peyton Watson at No. 9 to Chicago, junior forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. at No. 28 to Milwaukee and junior forward Johnny Juzang at No. 37 to Sacramento.

Alabama, Gonzaga’s foe in the Battle in Seattle on Dec. 4, has freshman point guard J.D. Davison at No. 11 to Washington and junior guard Jahvon Quinerly at No. 57 to Golden State.

Texas Tech junior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. is projected at No. 52 to Minnesota. The Red Raiders meet Gonzaga in Phoenix on Dec. 18.

Arizona, led by former Gonzaga assistant coach Tommy Lloyd, is represented by sophomore guard Bennedict Mathurin at No. 20 to Atlanta and sophomore forward Azuolas Tubelis at No. 50 to Atlanta.