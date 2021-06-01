Coeur d’Alene man, 20, found dead Monday; Spokane Valley suspect arrested

A Coeur d’Alene man is dead and a Spokane Valley man has been arrested in connection with the killing, police said.

Around 5:15 p.m. Monday, Coeur d’Alene Police officers arrived at the 2200 block of Coeur d’Alene Avenue after the report of an unconscious man lying in the street, a news release said.

Officers saw the man had apparent injuries. Medics brought him to Kootenai Health, where they pronounced 20-year-old Gabriel R. Casper dead, according to the release.

Detectives called to the scene identified 19-year-old Matthew J. Holmberg as a suspect, the release said.

Detectives from the Coeur d’Alene Police Department, Idaho State Police, the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office and the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office worked through the night and into Tuesday in an effort to find Holmberg before arresting him at 4:15 p.m. in Spokane Valley, the release said.

The released did not specify what charges are being sought against Holmberg, though it did call Casper’s death a homicide.

Detectives are still investigating but would not release further information as of Tuesday, according to the release.