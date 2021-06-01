Francisco Del Valle clubs 3-run homer, Tri-City Dust Devils edge Spokane Indians

The Spokane Indians have been the beneficiaries of some pretty good starting pitching this season. So good, in fact, before Tuesday’s game manager Scott Little suggested a couple of them may be candidates for promotion.

“We have a chance for a few of these guys to not be here very long if they keep throwing like they’re throwing,” he said.

Presumably one of the the pitchers Little was referring to was Tuesday’s starter, Nick Bush.

Bush has been steady all season for Spokane. In his last start, the former LSU standout allowed just one earned run through a season-high five innings, while striking out six Eugene Emeralds. He entered play with a 1.59 ERA in four games with two starts.

The 24-year-old lefty was excellent for five innings against Tri-City – then ran out of gas.

Bush gave up four of his five hits allowed in the sixth inning, including a three-run home run by Francisco Del Valle, and the Dust Devils topped the Indians 3-1 in the first of a six-game series at Avista Stadium.

The Indians (9-16) managed four hits and four walks against four Dust Devils (9-16) pitchers.

Leading off the bottom of the first, recently promoted Isaac Collins smacked the first pitch he faced in High-A to the base of the wall in center for a triple. He scored two batters later on Willie MacIver’s line-drive double to right.

That was it for the Spokane offense.

Bush cruised through three innings, with just a walk in the second against his record. Brendon Davis led off the fourth with a line drive to right center and centerfielder Brenton Doyle tracked it, but the ball came out of his glove just as he collided with the wall.

It went for a double, and Davis moved over to third on a sacrifice. Bush bounced back and struck out the next two batters to leave Davis at third.

After picking up two more Ks in the fifth, Bush saw trouble in the sixth. With two on and one down he left one up and Del Valle’s long fly ball hit the yellow line at the top of the wall in left center and bounced over for a three-run homer, his third of the season.

Bush came back to earn his ninth strikeout, but the damage was done. Bush allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks. He threw 53 of his 80 pitches for strikes.

Andrew DiPiazza tossed three innings of scoreless relief for Spokane. He allowed two hits and a walk with two Ks.