News >  Crime/Public Safety

Second suspect arrested in connection with killing of 20-year-old in Coeur d’Alene

UPDATED: Wed., June 2, 2021

By Maggie Quinlan maggieq@spokesman.com(509) 459-5135
Coeur d’Alene police have arrested a second homicide suspect in the Monday death of a 20-year-old man .

Around 5:15 p.m. Monday, police responded to the 2200 block of Coeur d’Alene Avenue and found an unconscious man lying in the street.

Medics brought him to Kootenai Health, where doctors pronounced Gabriel “Gabe” R. Casper dead, according to a Coeur d’Alene Police Department news release.

Detectives arrested 19-year-old Matthew J. Holmberg on Tuesday in Spokane Valley in connection with the killing, the release said.

During the investigation in Spokane Valley, detectives identified a second suspect, 23-year-old Dennen T. G. Fitterer-Usher of Liberty Lake.

Holmberg and Fitterer-Usher were booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of being fugitives, according to the Spokane County Jail roster. They are awaiting extradition to Idaho, the release said.

It wasn’t immediately clear what other charges they may face.

The investigation is ongoing and Coeur d’Alene police will not provide more information as of Wednesday, according to the release.

