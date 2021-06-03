Things to do in Spokane: June 4-11 – Queer Art Walk, comedy and cooking classes

Things to do





Queer Art Walk – A self-guided art walk created to kick off June as Pride Month and showcase local and national queer artists. Held across various locations in downtown Spokane. Visit spokanearts.org/events/spokane-queer-art-walk for details and locations. Friday. Free.

The MAC’s ArtFest Online – A three-day celebration of art and fine craft. Friday through Sunday. Experience paintings, photography, ceramics, jewelry and more by juried regional artists plus artist demonstrations, children’s projects, local music and more. View online at spokaneartfest.com. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. $5 suggested donation. (509) 456-3931.

Cooking Class: Father’s Day Pizzettes with Chef Cara – Start with Florentine minestrone, hearty fresh vegetable soup that dads will love. Make pizzas with homemade pesto, roasted peppers, olives and dry mozzarella, as well as a traditional margherita pizza with tomato sauce, fresh tomatoes, basil and fresh mozzarella. Finish with rhubarb semi fresco, gelato-like but even lighter. Friday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Live Comedy: Gabriel Rutledge and Casey McLain – Rutledge is a past winner of the Seattle International Comedy Competition and the Laughing Skull Comedy Festival in Atlanta and has made numerous TV appearances, including Comedy Central’s “Live at Gotham,” Nickelodeon’s “Nickmom Night Out,” “Laughs” on Fox and “Inside Joke” with Asif Ali streaming on Amazon Prime Video. McLain is a standup comedian based in Seattle who has been featured in the Seattle International Comedy Competition and on “Comedy Juice.” He has a podcast titled “Nobody Likes Casey McLain.” Friday and Saturday, 8:30 p.m. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $20. (208) 930-1514.

Spokane Youth Ballet Summer Concert – First, the premiere of Phaedra Jarrett’s “The Little Prince” retells the classic children’s story about growing up and discovering what matters most in life. Next, guest artist Benjamin Tucker and Academy of Dance alumna Brooke Geffrey-Bowler present the 1950s pas de deux “Spring Waters.” Finally, the students of the Academy of Dance perform in “Coppélia,” the beloved and hilarious ballet about young love, mistaken identity, mischief and magic. Saturday, 3 p.m. Martin Woldson Theater at the Fox, 1001 W. Sprague Ave. $9-$17 in person; $25 virtual. (509) 624-1200.

The Backyard Festival – Two outdoor stages featuring Catalyst, Demon Doll, Quarter Monkey, Massacre at the Opera, the Swaggerlies, My Own Affliction, Rusted Hand, Chamber 6, Kira Michele, Farmacy, Ittz’s Cuzzen, Bret Allen and the Northern Rebels, Idol Hands and AABottom. The indoor acoustic stage features: Zaq Flanary, Nathan Chartrey, Devolver, Jacob Vanknowe, Jake Rozier, Rusty Jackson and Eddie Wilson. Also featuring live comedy by Devin Noel Lara, Charles Hall Jr., Rob Wentz, Stacey Edlund and Dusti Twoscarvers Jewel. All ages outdoors until 11 p.m. Doors open at 3 p.m. Visit facebook.com/cruisersbikerbarandgrill for a detailed schedule. Saturday, 3:30 p.m. Cruisers, 6105 W. Seltice Way, Post Falls. $5 indoor stage; $15 outdoor stage; $20 advance online; free ages 10 and younger. (208) 773-4706.

Cooking Class: Paella Demonstration – Enjoy a cheese and charcuterie plate and white wine while taking turns viewing paella production on the sidewalk in front of the shop. The finished paella will be paired with a glass of red wine. Each reservation is for two people. Saturday, 5-7 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $150. (509) 822-7087.

Junk Church – Sale of vintage clothing and other treasures. All ages. Sunday, Noon-6 p.m. Berserk Bar, 123 S. Stevens St.

Wine Class: “Behind Enemy Lines” – D-Day-themed wine tasting. Call to register. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $15. (208) 277-4116.

SharedWork Virtual Conference – Businesses will have the opportunity to chat one-on-one with their local Workforce and Work Source business services teams during the meet-and-greet segment (prior to the opening plenary session) to gain an inside look at the rebound efforts in their area. Other topics presented include how to handle employee return resistance; offering employees security through Shared Work; calculating unemployment insurance taxes; how to upskill existing workforce with new programs and services; the Work Opportunity Tax Credit and Federal Bonding; new labor market information and tools; creating a secure account on workxourcewa.com for recruiting/talent acquisition; the new WA Cares Fund (Long Term Support and Services); and more. Visit esd.wa.gov/2021-swconference to register. Tuesday, 9 a.m. Free.

Cooking Class: Filipino With Chef Lesa – Make caramelized pork and rice and lumpia, as well as a sweet dipping sauce and Bibingka cake, a gluten-free coconut cake. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Cooking Class: Paella Demonstration – Enjoy a cheese and charcuterie plate and white wine while taking turns viewing paella production on the sidewalk in front of the shop. The finished paella will be paired with a glass of red wine. Each reservation is for two people. Thursday, 5-7 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $150. (509) 822-7087.

Riverfront Moves: Barre, Bootcamp and Brawl – A four-week series of the Barre Code. Learn more at my.spokanecity.org. Thursday, 6-7 p.m. The Pavilion, 547 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6600.

“Frivolity, Fancy and Fun” – Presented by Northwoods Performing Arts. June 11, 12, 15, 17-19. Dining service begins at 6:30 p.m.; show begins at 7:30 p.m. Call for tickets or visit northwoodsperformingarts.com. Circle Moon Theater, 3642 N. SR 211, Newport. $25 dinner and show; $12 show only; $10 senior and youth. (208) 448-1294.

Couples Date Night Opening Night – Nine holes of golf with your special someone. Shotgun start at 5 p.m. June 11, 5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $100. (800) 523-2464.