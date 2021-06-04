Burget 60th Anniversary Announcement
UPDATED: Fri., June 4, 2021
Kenneth and Veronica Burget
Spokane Valley
Kenneth and Veronica Burget celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with a gathering at Valley Fourth Church in Spokane Valley on June 5.
The event was hosted by Barbara Brewer, Del and Michelle Fitzhugh and Joan Barreiro.
Their children are Kathy Burget of Olympia and John Burget of Lancaster, Pennsylvania.
The couple were married June 4, 1961, in Fort Walton Beach, Florida. They have three grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
