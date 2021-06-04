By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Dylan M. Caneza and Jessica L. Wynecoop, both of Spokane.

Jonathan R. Solberg and Kimberly M. Owsley, both of Spokane Valley.

Drake A. Russell and Georgiana M. Cioc, both of Seattle.

Ryan C. Wagner and Emily S. Graham, both of Spokane.

Drake D. Shumard and Joslyn N. Pieters, both of Spokane Valley.

Daniel T. Clarkson and Chontte R. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Brendan A. Jessen and Missy M. Zelaya, both of Spirit Lake.

Donald M. Donais and Amber J. Hansen, both of Spokane.

Michael S. Kreitz and Kimberly J. Kreitz, both of Mead.

Nedhal Albayabi and Marixza Ortiz, both of Cheney.

Christopher T. Szlenk and Elizabeth D. Andrews, both of Spokane.

Clifton J. Crevier and Jennifer E. Nutter, both of Spokane.

James P. Gaydarzhi and Taylor A. Rider, both of Spokane.

Aaron W. Lawrence and Lindsey J. Seedall, both of Cedar Park, Texas.

Jacob R. Stailey and Megan M. Larson, both of Spokane.

Boyd D. Bryner and Elisa R. Villa, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Jared K. Byers and Ashley E. Hayes, both of Pullman.

Graeme Breems and Kellie Duchow, both of Spokane.

Jose V. Meza Martinez and Jessica J. Canacas, both of Spokane.

Alexander J. Cappellano and Aleisha M. Simpson, both of Spokane.

Christopher C. Lopez and Dominika E. Piastucha, both of Spokane.

Alexander N. Farnsworth and Chloe C. Maxim, both of Mead.

Brandon R. Molett and Janelle D. Wheeler, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Chrystal M. Gonzalez and Taylor D. Birdtail, both of Spokane.

Amaya N. Rennaker and Paige L. Johnson, both of Spokane Valley.

Nolan M. Beal and Mataya L. Dick, both of Pullman.

Paul Rodriguez and Christina M. Rodriguez, both of Liberty Lake.

Samuel R. K. Riegel and Yentli E. S. Albrecht, both of Philadelphia.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Tyrone T. Chevall, money claimed owed.

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Jason C. Hawkins, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Jane M. Embree, money claimed owed.

Carol Hunter v. Shane Clark, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Morrison, Roy L. and Sara D.

Augerson, Sara L. and Scott W.

Stratton, Jason C. and Jessica E.

Lanet, Danette M. and Joseph M.

Nance Griep, Robyn M. and Griep, Charles B., Jr.

Clevenger, Kristen R. and Richard W.

Hutsell, Michaele L. and Wacholz, Jon D.

Haupt, Penelope B. and Oscar G.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Darryl W. Pond, 64; 40 months to life in prison, after being found guilty of first-degree attempted child molestation.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Charles E. Jackson Jr., also known as Charles Johnson, 14 months in prison, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of two counts of third-degree assault.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Noah Bakken, 18; $500 restitution, 17 days in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree burglary.

Peter J. Wasson, 26; 66 days in jail with credit given for 66 days served, after pleading guilty to residential burglary-domestic violence, second-degree malicious mischief-domestic violence and two counts of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Joseph B. Phillips, 42; 59 days in jail with credit given for 59 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Raynee D. Moore, 26; 25 months in prison, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

Judge Tony Hazel

Kenneth W. Pearson, 45; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Michael E. Mickelson, 34; 12 months and one day in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Skye P. Devereaux, 33; 364 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Glen F. Eggleston, 63; two days in jail, reckless endangerment.

Thomas B. Garrison, 21; 75 days in jail, third-degree driving with suspended license, reckless driving and driving without a license.

Judge Matthew Antush

Clarissa S. Kellerman, 28; 108 days in jail, false statement and harassment.

Edmon Ling, 35; 42 days in jail, malicious mischief property.

George T. Lovell, 58; one day in jail, disorderly conduct.

Vy N. Nguyen, 21; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Billy R. Olson, 32; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Brendon A. Flagg, 34; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and hit and run attended vehicle.

Lisha R. Lattin, 40; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Eija G. Herr, 48; $1,670.50 fine, 45 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, 90 days electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated, three counts of third-degree driving with suspended license and three counts of operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Derrick P. Melton, 21; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Shauna A. Johnson, 41; $750 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Summer E. Crandall, 21; $990.50 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Teyha N. Jones, 26; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, 12 months probation, second-degree criminal assistance and first-degree criminal trespass.

Heather L. Lewis, 39; $20 restitution, 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, second-degree criminal trespass.

Travis L. Yarbrough, 32; restitution to be determined, 44 days in jail with credit given for 44 days served, 60 days electronic home monitoring converted to four days in jail, 36 months probation, reckless driving, driving while intoxicated, hit and run attended vehicle.

Judge Donna Wilson

Tyler Q. Cook, 29; $15 fine, 255 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and no-contact/protection order violation.