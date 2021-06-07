The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

News >  Crime/Public Safety

Fire at Airway Heights apartment complex displaces 9 people, damages 6 units

UPDATED: Mon., June 7, 2021

A fire broke out at the Cedar Summit Estates apartment complex on Monday morning, displacing 9 people from 6 apartments. (Courtesy of KHQ)
By Emma Epperly emmae@spokesman.com(509) 459-5122

A fire at an Airway Heights apartment complex left nine people displaced early Monday morning. 

The fire started on the second floor of one of the Cedar Summit Estates apartment buildings, Airway Heights Fire Chief Mitch Metzger told KHQ.

Three units were damaged due to the fire and another three sustained water damage. 

Crews on scene told KHQ no one was injured and the Red Cross would help those who were displaced. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

