Fire at Airway Heights apartment complex displaces 9 people, damages 6 units
UPDATED: Mon., June 7, 2021
A fire at an Airway Heights apartment complex left nine people displaced early Monday morning.
The fire started on the second floor of one of the Cedar Summit Estates apartment buildings, Airway Heights Fire Chief Mitch Metzger told KHQ.
Three units were damaged due to the fire and another three sustained water damage.
Crews on scene told KHQ no one was injured and the Red Cross would help those who were displaced.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the Coronavirus newsletter
Get the day’s latest Coronavirus news delivered to your inbox by subscribing to our newsletter.