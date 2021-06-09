The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Taylor Wells scores 23 points, Freeman boys down Colville in NEA action

UPDATED: Wed., June 9, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Boys basketball

Freeman 90, Colville 50: Taylor Wells scored 23 points and the Scotties (7-1) beat the visiting Indians (1-5) in a Northeast A game on Wednesday. Quin Goldsmith added 17 points and Boen Phelps had 15 for Freeman. Rhett Foulkes led Colville with 16 points.

Medical Lake 60, Riverside 53: Oscar Harris scored 23 points, Ashton Hamilton-Becker added 15 and the visiting Cardinals (3-5) defeated the Rams (2-6) in a Northeast A league game on Wednesday. Jaxon Betker led Riverside with 20.

Newport 59, Lakeside 54: Tiegan Prange scored 21 points and the Grizzlies (6-2) beat the visiting Eagles (4-6) in a Northeast A game on Wednesday. Ben Krogh added 18 points for Newport while Michael Owen had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Justin Johnson led Lakeside with 16 points and ninth-grader Calvin Mikkelsen added 14.

Liberty 77, Northwest Christian 49: Tayshawn Colvin scored 24 points and the Lancers (9-1) beat the visiting Crusaders (4-6) in a Northeast 2B game on Wednesday. Danner Holling went 8 for 8 from the field, finishing with 17 points for Liberty. Asher West led Northwest Christian with 13 points.

Cusick 78, St. George’s 69: Colton Seymour scored 30 points with nine rebounds, eight steals and eight assists the Panthers (8-0) defeated the visiting Dragons (7-3) in a nonleague game on Wednesday. Nick Watkins led St. Georges with 34 points.

Girls basketball

Freeman 54, Colville 31: Jaycee Goldsmith scored 12 points, Sydney McLean added 10 and the visiting Scotties (9-1) defeated the Indians (4-4) in a Northeast A league game on Wednesday. Mckenna Reggear led Colville with 16 points.

Medical Lake 48, Riverside 39: Charde Luat scored 11 points, Ellie Acord added 10 and the visiting Cardinals (6-3) defeated the Rams (0-5) in a Northeast A league game on Wednesday.  Sam Riggles led Riverside with 15 points.

Northwest Christian 39, Liberty 26: Makenzie Ritchie scored a season-high 18 points and the visiting Crusaders (5-2) beat the Lancers (6-4) in a Northeast 2B game on Wednesday. Ellie Sander added eight points, seven rebounds and 11 steals. Ellie Denny led Liberty with nine points.

Slowpitch

East Valley 8, Ferris 6: Addison Meyer went 3 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs and the visiting Knights (5-6) defeated the Saxons (7-4) in a GSL game on Wednesday. Kylee Rogers went 4 for 4 and scored three times for East Valley. Abi Carpenter went 3 for 4, doubled twice and scored twice for Ferris.

