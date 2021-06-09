Prep roundup: Taylor Wells scores 23 points, Freeman boys down Colville in NEA action

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and across Eastern Washington.

Boys basketball

Freeman 90, Colville 50: Taylor Wells scored 23 points and the Scotties (7-1) beat the visiting Indians (1-5) in a Northeast A game on Wednesday. Quin Goldsmith added 17 points and Boen Phelps had 15 for Freeman. Rhett Foulkes led Colville with 16 points.

Medical Lake 60, Riverside 53: Oscar Harris scored 23 points, Ashton Hamilton-Becker added 15 and the visiting Cardinals (3-5) defeated the Rams (2-6) in a Northeast A league game on Wednesday. Jaxon Betker led Riverside with 20.

Newport 59, Lakeside 54: Tiegan Prange scored 21 points and the Grizzlies (6-2) beat the visiting Eagles (4-6) in a Northeast A game on Wednesday. Ben Krogh added 18 points for Newport while Michael Owen had 11 points and 11 rebounds. Justin Johnson led Lakeside with 16 points and ninth-grader Calvin Mikkelsen added 14.

Liberty 77, Northwest Christian 49: Tayshawn Colvin scored 24 points and the Lancers (9-1) beat the visiting Crusaders (4-6) in a Northeast 2B game on Wednesday. Danner Holling went 8 for 8 from the field, finishing with 17 points for Liberty. Asher West led Northwest Christian with 13 points.

Cusick 78, St. George’s 69: Colton Seymour scored 30 points with nine rebounds, eight steals and eight assists the Panthers (8-0) defeated the visiting Dragons (7-3) in a nonleague game on Wednesday. Nick Watkins led St. Georges with 34 points.

Girls basketball

Freeman 54, Colville 31: Jaycee Goldsmith scored 12 points, Sydney McLean added 10 and the visiting Scotties (9-1) defeated the Indians (4-4) in a Northeast A league game on Wednesday. Mckenna Reggear led Colville with 16 points.

Medical Lake 48, Riverside 39: Charde Luat scored 11 points, Ellie Acord added 10 and the visiting Cardinals (6-3) defeated the Rams (0-5) in a Northeast A league game on Wednesday. Sam Riggles led Riverside with 15 points.

Northwest Christian 39, Liberty 26: Makenzie Ritchie scored a season-high 18 points and the visiting Crusaders (5-2) beat the Lancers (6-4) in a Northeast 2B game on Wednesday. Ellie Sander added eight points, seven rebounds and 11 steals. Ellie Denny led Liberty with nine points.

Slowpitch

East Valley 8, Ferris 6: Addison Meyer went 3 for 4 with a home run and five RBIs and the visiting Knights (5-6) defeated the Saxons (7-4) in a GSL game on Wednesday. Kylee Rogers went 4 for 4 and scored three times for East Valley. Abi Carpenter went 3 for 4, doubled twice and scored twice for Ferris.