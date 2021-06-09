From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Patrick E. Lane and Tatyana V. Carrillo, both of Spokane.

Justin M. Anest and Melanie M. Stenhouse, both of Spokane.

Jason S. Sorenson and Cindy L. Oliphant, both of Las Vegas.

Hugh A. Acton, of Heidelberg, Mississippi, and Mercy T. Huseland, of Spokane.

Clayton L. Dickson and Reema L. Prasad, both of Nampa, Idaho.

Isaac D. Holten, of Tigard, Ore., and Tessa D. Cook, of Newberg, Ore.

Ryan Van Meter, of Cheney, and Kennedy Peterson, of Spokane.

Bryce M. Ramseyer, of Spokane, and Victoria F. M. Patterson, of Chattaroy.

Charles A. Lavigueur and Chelsie L. Kneale, both of Cheney.

Trevor A. Usher and Hannah M. Eckel, both of Spokane Valley.

Ryan J. Pry and Geneva S. J. Kloor, both of Spokane.

Richard S. Ferry and Annie E. Hoch, both of Spokane.

Richard Z. Rosales and Kelsey R. Barker, both of Spokane.

James Baguma and Christelle Makuta, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Eric Tucker v. Shawn W. Wadkins, et al., restitution of premises.

Jennifer A. Williams v. Douglas E. Bruce, et al., seeking quiet title.

City of Spokane Valley v. Karen Cosgrove, complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

City of Spokane Valley v. Suzanne Davis, complaint for warrant of abatement of nuisance and injunctive relief.

Shine On LLC v. Flippin Auto and RV Sales LLC, et al., complaint.

Homer Kahuhu v. John Lyons, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Merker, Geoffrey B. and Sarah

McPhie, Rusty and Lorenaann

Porter, Veronica F. and William J.

Indgjerd, Andrea M. and Eric M.

Newberry, Kristi M. and Shawn G.

Jones, Martayja S. and Rasmussen, Telila

Livernash, Scotty M. and Alyson A. G.

McCloud, Eric J. and Brewer, Shanna C.

Paitsel, Jessica L. and Fisher, Russell A.

Criminal sentencings

Judge John O. Cooney

Michael K. Ward, 55; three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault-domestic violence.

James R. Sprayberry, 36; 27.75 months in a prison-based alternative, 27.75 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Cynthia Antti, 48; $15 fine, 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to violation of order.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Rickie D. Severson, 40; restitution to be determined, 364 days in jail, reckless driving.

Michael J. Silva, 29; $500 fine, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Hope M. Stafford, 44; $990.50 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Donna Wilson

Poet D. M. Deshazo, 23; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, fourth-degree assault.

Karen A. Walsh, 42; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, fourth-degree assault.

Jeremy M. Goodman, 49; $130 fine, $60 restitution, six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 24 months probation, two counts of no-contact/protection order violation.

Evgenii V. Stukalova, 44; $15 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, no-contact/protection order violation.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Tasean E. M. Witherwax, 28; 101 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Titoi E. Iakopo, 30; $750 fine, 24 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.