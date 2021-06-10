The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: Vanderbilt vs. East Carolina ESPN2

Noon: Texas Tech vs. Stanford ESPNU

3 p.m.: NC State vs. Arkansas ESPN2

6 p.m.: Ole Miss vs. Arizona ESPNU

Baseball, MLB

11:30 a.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs MLB

4 p.m.: San Diego at N.Y. Mets MLB

4 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Root

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:40 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta ESPN

7 p.m.: Phoenix at Denver ESPN

Football, spring league

4 p.m.: North Division: Linemen vs. Alphas FS1

7 p.m.: North Division: Aviators vs. Conquerors FS1

Golf

9 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship Golf

3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship Golf

MMA

6 p.m.: Bellator 260: Douglas Lima vs. Yaroslav Amosov SHO

Soccer, men

11:30 a.m.: UEFA Euro: Turkey vs. Italy ESPN

Tennis

8 a.m.: ATP: French Open NBC

8 a.m.: ATP: French Open NBC Sports

Track and field, college

5 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Championships ESPN2

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Sports talk

7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

3 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

10 a.m.: NASCAR Truck: SpeedyCash.com 220 FS1

11 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Belle Isle NBC

1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 250 FS1

2 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship NBC Sports

5 p.m.: SRX: From Stafford Motor Speedway CBS

Baseball, NCAA Tournament

9 a.m.: Virginia vs. DBU ESPNU

11 a.m.: Mississippi State vs. Notre Dame ESPN

4 p.m.: Tennessee vs. LSU ESPN2

6 p.m.: South Florida vs. Texas… ESPNU

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane SWX

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Root

1 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia MLB

4 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs Fox 28

7 p.m.: Texas at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5:30 p.m.: Utah at L.A. Clippers ABC

Basketball, women

6:30 a.m.: Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame ESPNU

Boxing

7 p.m.: Top Rank ESPN

Diving

1 p.m.: Olympic Trials: Women’s 3m Springboard Finals NBC

5 p.m.: Olympic Trials: Men’s 10m Platform Finals NBC

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: Bassmaster Classic FOX 28

Football, spring league

9 a.m.: North Division: Aviators vs. Conquerors FOX 28

Golf

4:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Scandinavian Masters Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship CBS

Noon: PGA Champions: American Family Insurance Championship Golf

2 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

x – 4:30 p.m.: Vegas at Colorado NBC Sports

Lacrosse, men

9 a.m.: PLL: Cannons at Whipsnakes NBC

Noon: PLL: Atlas at Redwoods NBC Sports

MMA

5 p.m.: UFC 263 Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN

Rugby

9:30 p.m.: Premiership: Sale at Exeter NBC

Soccer, men, UEFA Euro

5:30 a.m.: Wales vs. Switzerland ESPN

8:30 a.m.: Denmark vs. Finland ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Belgium vs. Russia ESPN

Tennis

6 a.m.: WTA: French Open NBC

Track and field, college

3 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Championships ESPNU

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Belle Isle NBC

10:30 a.m.: NHRA: New England Nationals Fox 28

3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: NASCAR All-Star Open FS1

Baseball, MLB

10 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Root

10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia MLB

1 p.m.: Texas at L.A. Dodgers MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

Noon: Brooklyn at Milwaukee ABC

5 p.m.: Phoenix at Denver TNT

Fishing

5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: Bassmaster Classic FS1

Golf

4:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Scandinavian Masters Golf

10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship Golf

Noon: PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship CBS

Noon: PGA Champions: American Family Insurance Championship Golf

2 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf

4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship Golf

Rugby

10 a.m.: PLL: Waterdogs at Chrome NBC Sports

Soccer, men, UEFA Euro

5:30 a.m.: England vs. Croatia ESPN

8:30 a.m.: Austria vs. North Macedonia ESPN

11:30 a.m.: Netherlands vs. Ukraine ESPN

Swimming

2:30 p.m.: Olympic Trials NBC Sports

Tennis

6 a.m.: ATP: The French Open NBC

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, High-A West

5 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

Baseball, MLB

8 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM

9 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM

Events subject to change

