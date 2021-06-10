On the Air
Thu., June 10, 2021
Friday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Vanderbilt vs. East Carolina ESPN2
Noon: Texas Tech vs. Stanford ESPNU
3 p.m.: NC State vs. Arkansas ESPN2
6 p.m.: Ole Miss vs. Arizona ESPNU
Baseball, MLB
11:30 a.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs MLB
4 p.m.: San Diego at N.Y. Mets MLB
4 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Root
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:40 p.m.: Philadelphia at Atlanta ESPN
7 p.m.: Phoenix at Denver ESPN
Football, spring league
4 p.m.: North Division: Linemen vs. Alphas FS1
7 p.m.: North Division: Aviators vs. Conquerors FS1
Golf
9 a.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship Golf
3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship Golf
MMA
6 p.m.: Bellator 260: Douglas Lima vs. Yaroslav Amosov SHO
Soccer, men
11:30 a.m.: UEFA Euro: Turkey vs. Italy ESPN
Tennis
8 a.m.: ATP: French Open NBC
8 a.m.: ATP: French Open NBC Sports
Track and field, college
5 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Championships ESPN2
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Sports talk
7 a.m.: Danny and Gallant 700-AM
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
3 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
10 a.m.: NASCAR Truck: SpeedyCash.com 220 FS1
11 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Belle Isle NBC
1 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity: Alsco Uniforms 250 FS1
2 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship NBC Sports
5 p.m.: SRX: From Stafford Motor Speedway CBS
Baseball, NCAA Tournament
9 a.m.: Virginia vs. DBU ESPNU
11 a.m.: Mississippi State vs. Notre Dame ESPN
4 p.m.: Tennessee vs. LSU ESPN2
6 p.m.: South Florida vs. Texas… ESPNU
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane SWX
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Root
1 p.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia MLB
4 p.m.: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs Fox 28
7 p.m.: Texas at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5:30 p.m.: Utah at L.A. Clippers ABC
Basketball, women
6:30 a.m.: Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame ESPNU
Boxing
7 p.m.: Top Rank ESPN
Diving
1 p.m.: Olympic Trials: Women’s 3m Springboard Finals NBC
5 p.m.: Olympic Trials: Men’s 10m Platform Finals NBC
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: Bassmaster Classic FOX 28
Football, spring league
9 a.m.: North Division: Aviators vs. Conquerors FOX 28
Golf
4:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Scandinavian Masters Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship CBS
Noon: PGA Champions: American Family Insurance Championship Golf
2 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
x – 4:30 p.m.: Vegas at Colorado NBC Sports
Lacrosse, men
9 a.m.: PLL: Cannons at Whipsnakes NBC
Noon: PLL: Atlas at Redwoods NBC Sports
MMA
5 p.m.: UFC 263 Prelims: Undercard Bouts ESPN
Rugby
9:30 p.m.: Premiership: Sale at Exeter NBC
Soccer, men, UEFA Euro
5:30 a.m.: Wales vs. Switzerland ESPN
8:30 a.m.: Denmark vs. Finland ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Belgium vs. Russia ESPN
Tennis
6 a.m.: WTA: French Open NBC
Track and field, college
3 p.m.: NCAA Outdoor Championships ESPNU
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
6:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
9:30 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Belle Isle NBC
10:30 a.m.: NHRA: New England Nationals Fox 28
3 p.m.: NASCAR Cup: NASCAR All-Star Open FS1
Baseball, MLB
10 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland Root
10 a.m.: N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia MLB
1 p.m.: Texas at L.A. Dodgers MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
Noon: Brooklyn at Milwaukee ABC
5 p.m.: Phoenix at Denver TNT
Fishing
5 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: Bassmaster Classic FS1
Golf
4:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: Scandinavian Masters Golf
10 a.m.: PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship Golf
Noon: PGA Tour: Palmetto Championship CBS
Noon: PGA Champions: American Family Insurance Championship Golf
2 p.m.: Korn Ferry Tour: BMW Charity Pro-Am Golf
4 p.m.: LPGA Tour: Mediheal Championship Golf
Rugby
10 a.m.: PLL: Waterdogs at Chrome NBC Sports
Soccer, men, UEFA Euro
5:30 a.m.: England vs. Croatia ESPN
8:30 a.m.: Austria vs. North Macedonia ESPN
11:30 a.m.: Netherlands vs. Ukraine ESPN
Swimming
2:30 p.m.: Olympic Trials NBC Sports
Tennis
6 a.m.: ATP: The French Open NBC
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, High-A West
5 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
Baseball, MLB
8 a.m.: Mariners Magazine 700-AM
9 a.m.: Seattle at Cleveland 700-AM
Events subject to change
