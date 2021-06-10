From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brian K. Nuesse and Charlene E. James, both of Spokane.

Dustin W. Moreland and Felisha M. Metsch, both of Spokane.

Corey N. Allen and Maranda J. Voge, both Spokane Valley.

James A. White and Holly L. Dady, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Dung X. Ngo, et al., v. Kelly Dupuis, et al., restitution of premises.

Kalispel Tribe of Indians, et al., v. Lexington Insurance Company, et al., complaint for declaratory judgment and monetary damages.

Kaylee Paul v. Reno/Nugget Apartments LLC, et al., complaint for damages.

Lanzce G. Douglas Property Management Inc. v. Brett Shephard, restitution of premises.

Goodale & Barbieri Company v. Clyde Killingsworth, restitution of premises.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Lucas, Richard P. and Patricia A.

Evans, Chad M. and Kristin W.

Priestly, Cynthia L. and Ramos, Sonny R.

Stenlund, Thaddaeus C. and Licurse-Bailly, Chablis A.

Judd, Corey D. and Vanessa

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Darryl J. Weathermon, 35; 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, 24 month probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence and harassment.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Krist M. Matthews, Kettle Falls; debts of $151,852.

Nicholas R. Jones, Spokane; debts of $11,780.

Svetlana A. and Vitaliy V. Pichinevskiy, Spokane; debts of $856,323.

Tyler Jensen, Spokane; debts of $24,306.

Thomas C. Tarpley, Jr. and Cheryl L. Homuth, Spokane Valley; debts of $100,856.

Todd C. Lloyd, Valley; debts of $74,386.

James J. and Paula M. Ford, Spokane; debts of $229,560.

Jared E. and Kristi L. Ruegsegger, Veradale; debts of $36,921.

Karla L. Thompson, Spokane; debts of $181,551.

Amber M. Olvera, Colville; debts of $61,390.

Wage-earner petitions

Gary F. Forester, Othello; debts of $206,761.

Aimee Veden, Moses Lake; debts of $208,813.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Michael J. Robinson, 28; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.