Matt Hildahl: Banning paddleboards on the Little Spokane is arbitrary and unfair

By Matt Hildahl

The recent irrational and knee-jerk reaction by Washington State Parks to outlaw paddleboards on the Little Spokane River is both appalling and disheartening, leaving me feeling irate and discriminated against.

I have been an avid paddleboarder for the past 10 years. I chose paddleboarding over kayaking because I enjoy the perspective you gain by standing on a board, and it provides a full-body workout. I paddleboard 40 to 50 times per summer and the Little Spokane River stretch is my favorite place to paddle. My wife and I purchase two Discover Passes yearly so we can park at the Highway 291 takeout and then launch at the St. George’s put-in.

An article in the paper on Sunday (“Stand-up paddleboarding banned on Little Spokane River,” May 30), mentioned there has been an uptick of illegal activity on the river and, based on the article, paddleboarders are the main reason for this, so banning them will solve the problem. This statement was made without scientific data to back their hypothesis.

First of all, the only watercraft allowed on the river, based on my understanding, are kayaks, canoes and other watercraft that use paddles to navigate the river. These restrictions make sense because there is a current on the river containing many meanders, therefore necessitating people to use a paddle to safely navigate. In my six years navigating the river, I have witnessed people playing music and I have done so as well. There is no law prohibiting music on the river. I have also seen people pull up on a sandbar to enjoy a beverage and submerge themselves in the water to cool off.

I have seen people in canoes, in kayaks, in rafts and on paddleboards do this. This is what is so troubling. Larry Gricar, a spokesperson for Washington State Parks, said there has been “a significant increase of use on the river as well as a significant increase of illegal activity.” A statement is made that SUP “users have been more likely to fall in the river than those who use canoes, rowboats, kayaks and rafts,” but no evidence has been provided to support this statement. According to the release, Washington Parks concluded that “with the rise in SUP use, staff have seen an increase in habitat and resource damage to the Little Spokane River.” So the finger is being pointed at SUP users as the sole cause of illegal activity and environmental damage on the Little Spokane River.

To add to my disillusionment, only four days later, an article appeared in The Spokesman-Review reporting that Spokane Parks plans to rent kayaks on the Little Spokane River this summer. After making the proclamation that there has been an uptick of illegal activity on the river as well as environmental damage, Spokane Parks has decided to send novice kayakers down the river on rentals? If I’m connecting the dots correctly, this whole situation appears shady as it seems that Washington Parks may have outlawed SUPs to make way for kayakers in order to make some extra money.

Pointing fingers at paddleboarders, using them as scapegoats and making generalizations that people who ride SUPs are less responsible with regard to the rules and expectations of the river is misguided and sets a scary precedent – we can point a finger at one group of people as the scapegoat for a troubling situation and therefore the problem will be solved.

I am appalled and gravely disappointed by the response made by Washington State Parks. I buy multiple Discover Passes yearly, I hike in our nearby mountains, I bike on our beautiful paths, I swim in our lakes and rivers and spend significant time on local waters. When I recreate with friends and family, we are especially conscientious of taking care of the environment in which we are recreating because that’s what good, responsible people do.

If Washington State Parks would have taken their time, conducted the scientific process, collected some data and in turn determined that SUPs were the root cause of illegal activity and habitat damage on the Little Spokane River, I would not be writing this article. Unfortunately, this did not happen and I am left befuddled, disheartened and wondering how someone who loves Spokane so much and who takes advantage of enjoying our natural wonders has lost his ability to travel on the coolest, most epic paddleboard stretch he has traveled, because a few people arbitrarily decided that SUPs should go.

Matt Hildahl has lived in Spokane since he was 5 years old.