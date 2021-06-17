Prep roundup: Teagen Colvin leads Liberty into NE2B title game with win over Davenport
UPDATED: Thu., June 17, 2021
Roundup of Thursday’s high school basketball action from across Eastern Washington.
Girls basketball
Liberty 54, Davenport 35: Teagan Colvin scored 31 points and the Lancers (11-4) defeated the visiting Gorillas (8-3) in a Northeast 2B semifinal on Thursday. Darby Soliday scored 15 points and Ellie Telford added 12 for Davenport. Liberty hosts LRS in the title game on Saturday.
Lind-Ritzville/Sprague 60, Kettle Falls 44: Dakota Killian scored 14 points and the Broncos (10-4) defeated the visiting Bulldogs (9-6) in a Northeast 2B semifinal game on Thursday. Janaye Wilkie went 7 of 8 from the from the line and finished with 10 points for LRS. Katherine Lawrence and LaVay Shurman led KF with 14 points apiece.
Boys basketball
Lakeside (WA) 86, Medical Lake 81 (OT): Justin Johnson scored 24 points with four 3-pointers and the visiting Eagles (6-6) defeated the Cardinals (6-7) in overtime in a Northeast 1A play-in game on Thursday. Gabe Sossaman added 17 points and Evan Homan had 12 for Lakeside. Oscar Harris led Medical Lake with 27 points, hitting 11 of 12 from the line and Ashton Hamilton-Becker dropped 22 points and hit four 3-pointers. Lakeside faces top-seeded Freeman on Friday, while Medical Lake hosts Colville in a consolation game on Friday.
