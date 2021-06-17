Prep roundup: Tennessee Rainwater paces Davenport over Liberty in Northeast 2B semifinal

Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from across Eastern Washington.

Boys basketball

Davenport 73, Liberty 68: Tennessee Rainwater scored 24 points, Brenick Soliday added 19 and the visiting Gorillas (5-5) defeated the Lancers (12-2) in a Northeast 2B semifinal on Wednesday. Junior Tayshawn Colvin led Liberty with 18 points, eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for his career and Colton March added 14. Davenport faces host Colfax in the title game on Friday.

Colfax 68, St. George’s 54: Mason Gilchrist scored 21 points, John Lustig added 20 and the Bulldogs (7-3) defeated the Dragons (8-3) in the Northeast 2B semifinal game on Wednesday. Nick Watkins led St. George’s with 20 points, bringing his career total to 1,014, while Nico Morales scored 14 points with 17 rebounds.