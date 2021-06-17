Prep roundup: Tennessee Rainwater paces Davenport over Liberty in Northeast 2B semifinal
UPDATED: Thu., June 17, 2021
Roundup of Wednesday’s high school sports action from across Eastern Washington.
Boys basketball
Davenport 73, Liberty 68: Tennessee Rainwater scored 24 points, Brenick Soliday added 19 and the visiting Gorillas (5-5) defeated the Lancers (12-2) in a Northeast 2B semifinal on Wednesday. Junior Tayshawn Colvin led Liberty with 18 points, eclipsing the 1,000-point mark for his career and Colton March added 14. Davenport faces host Colfax in the title game on Friday.
Colfax 68, St. George’s 54: Mason Gilchrist scored 21 points, John Lustig added 20 and the Bulldogs (7-3) defeated the Dragons (8-3) in the Northeast 2B semifinal game on Wednesday. Nick Watkins led St. George’s with 20 points, bringing his career total to 1,014, while Nico Morales scored 14 points with 17 rebounds.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Subscribe to the sports newsletter
Get the day’s top sports headlines and breaking news delivered to your inbox by subscribing here.