Things to do in Spokane: June 18-25 – Summer Parkways, ‘Something’s Afoot,’ golf and drive-in movies

“Frivolity, Fancy and Fun” – Presented by Northwoods Performing Arts. Friday and Saturday. Dining service begins at 6:30 p.m.; show begins at 7:30 p.m. Call for tickets and visit northwoodsperformingarts.com. Circle Moon Theater, 3642 N. SR 211, Newport. $25 dinner and show; $12 show only; $10 senior and youth. (208) 448-1294.

Virtual Summer Parkways – Walk, run, bike, roller skate and scoot the regular Summer Parkways 4-mile route through Manito and Comstock neighborhoods any time through Sunday. Submit answers to the scavenger hunt, “Summer Parkways Search and Spot,” online for prizes. Visit summerparkways.com for more information. Free.

“Something’s Afoot” – A murder mystery musical with a satirical take on Agatha Christie novels presented by the Pend Oreille Players Association and the Kalispel Tribe. Showtimes are 7 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 3 p.m. Sundays. Friday through Sunday and June 25-27. Pend Oreille Playhouse, 236 S. Union Ave., Newport. $12 adults; $10 senior and military; $7 children. (509) 447-9900.

Spokane Speed and Custom Show – Featuring custom-built cars, trucks and motorcycles. Visit facebook.com/spokanespeedandcustomshow for details. Friday, noon-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Spokane County Fair and Expo Center, 404 N. Havana St., Spokane Valley. $13 advance; $15 door; $13 military and senior; $8 ages 5-10; free ages 4 and younger.

Senior Indian Golf Invitational – Visit cdacasino.com for a full schedule of tournament rounds. Contact David Christenson for entry at dchristenson@cdacasino.com and (800) 523-2464 ext. 7259. Friday through Sunday, 1 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $250. (800) 523-2464.

Friday Night Paint: Diving Turtle – Paint a turtle swimming in a turquoise sea. Open to children age 13 and older and adults. Register at events.spokanelibrary.org/events. Friday, 7-9 p.m. Presented by Spokane Public Library. Free.

“Who’s Your Daddy?” Drag Show – Hosted by Miss Nova Kaine. Friday, 8-10 p.m. Honey Eatery and Social Club, 317 E. Sherman Ave., Coeur d’Alene. $10. (208) 930-1514.

Drive-in Movie Nights at the HUB – “The Parent Trap,” directed by Nancy Meyers. Rated PG. 128 minutes. Purchase tickets at hub.configio.com/pd/1357/2021. Friday, 9-11:08 p.m. HUB Sports Center, 19619 E. Cataldo Ave., Liberty Lake. $20 vehicle. (509) 927-0602.

CDA4Pride Games and Social – A family-friendly event to celebrate diversity and inclusion for the LGBTQ+ community. Featuring board games, yard games, prizes and more. Open to children of all ages and their families. Saturday, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Ramsey Park, 3525 N. Ramsey Road, Coeur d’Alene. Free. (208) 352-3518.

Juneteenth: A Celebration of Resistance – A 40-minute video presentation about Juneteenth featuring a compilation of short videos created by and provided to the MAC courtesy of Smithsonian Institution Affiliations and the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, 2316 W. First Ave. Free. (509) 456-3931.

16th Annual Floriade – Walk throughout downtown Palouse and enjoy nature inspired gifts, local art, farm to table food and more. Saturday, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 100 S. Bridge St., Palouse. (509) 878-8425.

Climate Science Saturdays – Learn about global warming and its local impacts and initiatives from community partners. With activities and information about composting, the carbon cycle, food cycles and food waste, creek and river water testing and more. Presented by Eastern Washington Climate Science, Mobius Discovery Center, Riverfront Spokane and Eastern Washington University. Saturday, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tribal Gathering Place, 350 N. Post St. Free.

Dads and Dudes Night – Open to fathers, uncles, grandfathers and father figures and their sons. Featuring basketball, football, soccer, pickleball, martial arts, door prizes, giveaways and more. Saturday, 6-9 p.m. HUB Sports Center, 19619 E. Cataldo Ave., Liberty Lake. $15 father and son; $5 each additional child younger than 18; $10 each additional adult. (509) 927-0602.

Father’s Day Show and Shine Auto Show – Wendle Ford hosts a Father’s Day show with Shine Auto Show and the Gents Auto Club in the dealership lot. Featuring classic cars and trucks, vintage roadsters and hotrods. Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wendle Motors, 9000 N. Division St. Free. (509) 228-8221.

Vintage Picnic – A vintage picnic with 1900s-era costumes and live music by the Hanker family. Must provide your own lunch. Water and family photo opportunities with vintage wear available. Free for grass seating or $50 online donation to the Perkins House Museum restoration project for a reserved table. Sunday, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Perkins House, 623 N. Perkins Ave., Colfax. (509) 397-2555.

Wine Class: Food Wines and Cocktail Wines for Father’s Day – Explore wines that call for cuisine and other wines that can be drunk alone. Call to register. Sunday, 2-3:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Christ Cakes: Youth Bible Study – Discuss scripture in the context of daily life. Conversation will be accompanied by snacks and sweets. Every Sunday, 6-7 p.m. Open to adults between the ages of 18-35. Masks required. For more information, call (509) 325-6810 and visit makingspokanebetter.org. Sunday, 6-7 p.m. 222 E. Indiana Ave. Free. (509) 325-6810.

Riverfront Moves: Solstice Yoga – Bring your mat for an hour of powerful Vinyasa flow. Sunday, 7-8 p.m. The Pavilion, 547 N. Howard St. Free. (509) 625-6600.

Cooking Class: From Tuscany to Sicily – Start by making insalata di Caterina, a salad named after Princess Caterina de Medici. Then make arancini, rice balls made from risotto filled with mozzarella, and cannoli, fried dough rings filled with a faintly sweet homemade ricotta. Tuesday, 5:30-7:30 p.m. The Culinary Stone, 2129 Main St., Coeur d’Alene. $50. (208) 277-4116.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Understanding Alzheimer’s and Dementia” – Learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s; the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and available treatments; and Alzheimer’s Association resources. Visit alz.org/alzwa/helping_you/education to register. Tuesday, 6-7 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

Alzheimer’s Association Webinar: “Effective Communication Strategies” – Explore how communication takes place when someone has Alzheimer’s, learn to decode the verbal and behavioral messages delivered by someone with dementia and identify strategies to help you connect and communicate at each stage of the disease. Visit alz.org/alzwa/helping_you/education to register. Thursday, Noon-1 p.m. Free. (800) 272-3900.

Self-Care Fair – Hosted by Northeast Family, Youth, System Partner Roundtable and Passages Family Support. Open to all Apple Health/Medicaid eligible individuals and families in Spokane County. Featuring free hygiene and beauty products, packaged food, a raffle for yoga classes and self-care baskets and information on healthy living with resources for adults, youth and families. Apple Health enrollment, Apple Managed Care Plans information and COVID-19 vaccinations will be available onsite. Thursday, 2-6 p.m. 1700 S. Assembly St. Free. (509) 892-9241.

Riverfront Moves: Barre on the Bridge – A variety of high-rep, small-range and isometric holds as well as functional large range, dynamic movements for a total body, balanced workout. Bring a yoga mat, water bottle and comfortable shoes. Visit my.spokanecity.org/riverfrontspokane for details. Thursday, 7-8 p.m. Lou Barbieri Bridge, south of Centennial Hotel, 303 W. North River Drive. Free. (509) 625-6600.

Newport Festival – Shop more than 100 booths, including blacksmiths, wood-crafted products, jewelry, gourmet food, leatherwork, natural skin care, bonsai artists, home décor, live music, children’s activities and more. Free to attend. June 25, 1-9 p.m. City Park, 1101 W. First St., Newport. (509) 688-7822.

Circling Raven Couples Date Night – Start with a four-person scramble round of golf and end the evening with a wine tasting. Register at cdacasino.com/event/couples-date-night-wine-tasting. June 25, 5 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $100 couple. (800) 523-2464.

Malaysian Cooking Class – Make beef rendang, chicken satay with peanut sauce and a dessert. Each reservation is for two participants. June 25, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wanderlust Delicato, 421 W. Main Ave. $170. (509) 822-7087.

Native American Sip’n’Paint – Sip and create a work of art with Jeremy Salazar of the Navajo Nation. Cost includes two drink tickets, snacks and all art supplies. June 25, 6-8 p.m. Coeur d’Alene Casino, 37914 S. Nukwalqw St., Worley. $50. (800) 523-2464.

Pride on the Runway – An evening of drag, fashion, food and raffle prizes to benefit North Idaho Pride Alliance. June 25, 6-9 p.m. 400 N. Fourth St., Coeur d’Alene. $30. (208) 352-3518.

Virtual Trivia: Medieval Movie Hijinks – Topics include “The Princess Bride,” “Monty Python and the Holy Grail” and “Robin Hood: Men in Tights” and more. Open to adults. Register at scld.org. June 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Presented by Spokane County Library District. Free.