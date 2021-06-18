Spokane County

Marriage licenses

James K. Grantham and Hailey M. Bishop, both of Spokane.

Jeffrey L. Stucker, of Spokane and McKayla M. Partlow, of Cheney.

Benjamin S. Riddle and Aubrey L. Gahagan, both of Cheney.

Scott A. Griffin and Kristy M. Doyle, both of Spokane.

John R. A. Woolley, of Spokane Valley and Sydney N. Weiler, of Spokane.

Melissa A. Kopczynski, of Spokane and Thomas R. Christenson, of Chattaroy.

Phillip J. Mathis and Moriah H. Longhurst, both of Provo, Utah.

Nicholas J. Henry and Marissa J. Ornelas, both of Medical Lake.

Andrew C. Adams and Allison K. Walther, both of Seattle.

William I. Hawkins and Brittany N. Bruegeman, both of Spokane.

Kyle C. Zeller and Stefanie F. Kavadias, both of Mead.

Harry W. Curry and Jenny F. Meadowcroft, both of Spokane.

Benjamin D. Christman and Claire E. Uhler, both of Anchorage, Alaska.

Ethan M. Wright, of Cheney and Kylie E. Delaney, of Medical Lake.

Bryce T. Koski and Chloe M. Nelson, both of Spokane.

Patrick L. Kunkel and Robyn K. Bowles, both of Spokane.

Kristin J. Tarble and Casie A. Brooks, both of Spokane.

Garret G. Combs and Colleen S. Donohue, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

University South and East LLC v. Juanita Madrigal, et al., restitution of premises.

NACM CS v. Cursed Crypt Inc., et al., money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Jerremy J. Sumner, money claimed owed.

Horizon Credit Union v. Raphael O. Pittenger, et al., money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Nguyen, Dave and Lu, Thu

Garkovskii, Aleksandr V. and Rusavskaya, Liliya

Andersen, Michael A. and Janelle S.

Borders, Andrew and Christina A.

Simmonds, David J. and Janice M.

Haskell, Melissa J. and Gregory S.

Marriages decreed invalid

Reeder, Tiffany and Danny L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Justin Burrell, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of third-degree assault.

Joseph W. Kennedy, 55; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, six months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Devin J. Stubblefield, 27; 12 months and one day in prison with credit given for 98 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle, attempt to elude a police vehicle and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Johnathan D. Dauteuil, 41; 21 months in a prison-based alternative, 21 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a stolen motor vehicle and two counts of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Heather D. Leas, 31; 54 days in jail, after pleading guilty to retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Randall B. Jones, 66; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

David S. Waring, 29; $30 fine, 60 months in prison, after pleading guilty to tampering with a witness-domestic violence and two counts of violation of order.

Judge Tony Hazel

Timothy A. M. Banks, 43; 22 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle.

Tamboura E. Simmons, 49; 20 months in a prison-based alternative, 20 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Kevin R. Lacy, 39; 60 days in jail with credit given for 60 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree retail theft with special/extenuating circumstances.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Leonel S. Delgado, 27; 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Moses Kyaligonza, 25; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, six months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Donna Wilson

Todd J. Curley, 20; $15 fine, 16 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, 12 months probation, no-contact/protection order violation.

Cornia R. Miller, 24; $15 fine, 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, no-contact/protection order violation.

Lorraine J. Spotted Eagle, 37; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, fourth-degree assault.

Michael A. Thompson, 34; $15 fine, 12 days in jail with credit given for 12 days served, no contact/protection order violation.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Courtney J. Red Horse, 48; 114 days in jail with credit given for 114 days served, 24 months probation, reckless driving and two counts of driving while intoxicated.