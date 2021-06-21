Gonzaga incoming freshman Chet Holmgren finalist for U.S. U19 team

Gonzaga incoming freshman Chet Holmgren is one of 17 finalists for the U.S. U19 World Cup team, according to a USA Basketball release.

Hunter Sallis, Holmgren’s future Gonzaga teammate, and Washington State rising sophomore Dishon Jackson did not make the final 17.

The 17 players, which includes 10 rising collegiate sophomores and seven incoming freshmen, were chosen from 26 that went through four practices over the past two days at Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas.

The finalists will continue training twice a day until a 12-player roster is selected. The team, coached by TCU’s Jamie Dixon, departs June 28 for Latvia, site of the FIBA U19 World Cup from July 3-11.

The 7-foot Holmgren, the top-ranked recruit in the 2021 class, has won multiple high school player of the year awards. Sallis, a guard from Omaha, Nebraska, was No. 6 in 247sports composite rankings when he committed to Gonzaga in March.

The 6-10 Jackson averaged 7.7 points and 4.5 rebounds in conference games last season to earn Pac-12 All-Freshman honorable mention.