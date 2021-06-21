Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Andrew C. Buffin and Tatiana M. Schwintek, both of Post Falls.

Michael W. Bowser, Spokane and Nordica L. Wellings, of Spokane Valley.

David R. A. Miller and Chelsea L. Kelley, both of Spokane Valley.

Christopher N. Womble and Tosha N. Toews, both of Spokane.

Douglas N. Reynolds and Connie L. Kubu, both of Spokane Valley.

James M. Dean and Tiffany E. Hix, both of Spokane.

William J. Bancroft and Susan K. Bancroft, both of Liberty Lake.

Levi J. Garrett and Sara R. Owens, both of Spokane.

Matthew Zuniga and Kaitlyn E. Kennedy, both of Spokane Valley.

Brennen M. Kitterman and Kristin V. Everhart, both of Spokane Valley.

Patrick J. Jarolim and Maria E. Dizon Cruz, both of Airway Heights.

Justin R. Valicoff and Calley M. Janson, both of Spokane.

Jordan M. Zeik, of Spokane and Sharyl A. M. Libby, of Deer Park.

Andrew A. Bloom and Sarah M. Martinez, both of Spokane.

Tracey M. Cade and Candace K. Schatz, both of Colbert.

James H. Biddle and Allison M. Tapp, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Peabody On Sherman LLC v. Janken Properties LLC, complaint for specific performance and damages.

Donna Kammers v. Michael V. Storms, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Battle Creek State Bank v. AD Aviation LLC, et al., complaint.

Tormino Sash & Glass Inc. v. Estate of John J. Tormino, et al., verified derivative complaint for monies due, breach of fiduciary duty, for declaratory judgment and injunctive relief.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ilg, Jennifer L. and Ronald C.

Finch, Shawnna N. and Bonnell, Devin I. B.

Cohen, Vince E. and McAdoo, Judy A.

Jones, Nikki S. and Robinson, Dashawn R.

Kennedy, Amy L. and Troy M.

Tupper, Travis L. and Brittney G.

Iverson, Timothy T. and Abbigail K.

Owens, Sinjin F. and Jeanette R.

Redfield, Krista J. and Jones, Joseph B.

Johnson, Jerry A. and Dorine R.

McKenzie, Nicole J. and Foster, Patrick E.

Jackson, Jason J. and Angela L. D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Tony Hazel

Christopher C. Mason, 33; 20 months in prison, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Josie R. Edwards, 23; restitution to be determined, three months in jail with credit given for 54 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree theft and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Maylynn J. Silva, 47; $75 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

Thomas J. L. Burnett, 28; two days in jail with credit given for two day served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to fourth-degree assault.

Bradley S. Wiens, 40; restitution to be determined, $15 fine, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Judge Annette S. Plese

Lynn J. Knuttgen, 50; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty to third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespass.

Beau W. Meyers, 34; 17 months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, second-degree malicious mischief and attempted second-degree theft.

Neal P. Morse, 37; $6,826.98 restitution, 60 days in jail, after pleading guilty second-degree malicious mischief.

Kymberly A. Davis, also known as Kimberly A. Davis, 34; $236.47 restitution, no penalties, after pleading guilty to money laundering.

Larry Young, also known as Lawrence Young, 61; one day in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Jory D. Wakefield, 21; three months in jail with credit given for three months served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Katiera L. Powers, 47; one month in jail with credit given 22 days served, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Devin J. Stubblefield, 27; 98 days in jail with credit given for 98 days served, after being found guilty of violation of order.

Jason C. Rasmussen, 40; 77 days in jail with credit given for 77 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty of harassment.

Anthony D. Ramil, 31; three months in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Timothy B. Fennessy

Michael B. Buckless, 51; $400 restitution, 75 months in prison, 36 months probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of first-degree child molestation.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Matthew C. Lang, 38; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft.

Judge John O. Cooney

Jacob O. Liberty, 32; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Joseph V. Cortez, 39; 52 days in jail, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence.

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.