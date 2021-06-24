Blaze Alexander provides spark, Hillsboro Hops top Spokane Indians

Blaze Alexander went 2 for 3 with a key hit during a late rally and the Hillsboro Hops beat the visiting Spokane Indians 6-4 in the third of a six-game High-A West series at Ron Tonkin Field.

With one down in the seventh, Jorge Barrosa tripled and Leodany Perez walked for the Hops (18-25). Perez stole second and the throw by Willie MacIver got away, allowing Barrosa to scamper home. Alexander followed with a soft line drive single to plate Perez.

The Indians pulled within two in the eighth on a bases-loaded comebacker fumbled by pitcher Joe Jones, but Jack Blomgren grounded into an inning-ending double play.

Spokane starter Nick Bush (4-2) allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with six strikeouts over six innings.

Brenton Doyle went 3 for 4 with a solo home run for the Indians (20-25). Michael Toglia and Hunter Stovall added a pair of hits apiece.

The series continues Friday at 7:05 p.m.

Around the league

Everett 4, Tri-City 0: Levi Stoudt struck out seven over 5 2/3 shutout innings and the visiting AquaSox (26-17) blanked the Dust Devils (15-29). Patrick Frick hit his fourth homer of the season, a solo shot, for Everett.

Vancouver 13, Eugene 9: Spencer Horwitz went 2 for 6 with a three0run home run and the visiting Canadians (25-20) downed the Emeralds (28-16). Ryan Gold and Luis De Los Santos had two hits and three RBIs apiece for the C’s. Tyler Fitzgerald had three hits, three RBI and a solo homer for Eugene.