Three Spokane organizations receive grants from Community Health Plan of Washington

Three organizations that serve Spokane County received grants from the Community Health Plan of Washington to address health equity disparities.

The NATIVE Project, the Healing Lodge and Lutheran Community Services Northwest all received grants as part of the $250,000 Community Health Plan gave to 25 organizations Friday.

Each organization received $10,000 in an unrestricted grant to support their work.

“People trust community-based organizations that reflect their identities, their communities, and they do work in their communities year-round,” Leanne Berge, CEO of Community Health Plan of Washington, said in a virtual news conference Friday.

“It’s abundantly clear that mainstream health care organizations have a long way to go to build that trust,” she added.

Community Health Plan of Washington is a nonprofit and Medicaid and Medicare managed-care plan.

This is the second year the nonprofit has offered grants to community organizations.

