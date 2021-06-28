Spokane Indians change game times this week due to heat

Due to the excessive heat warning currently across the region, the Spokane Indians announced on Monday game times for the six-game series against the Tri-City Dust Devils starting Tuesday have been moved to 7:05 p.m.

The stadium gates will open at 6 p.m. for each game.

Moving the start times back “will allow for decreased sun exposure and make the majority of the seats at Avista Stadium in the shade,” the release said.

Record high temperatures were reported in Spokane and the surrounding area on Monday. The forecasted high temperature for Tuesday is 112 degrees, with temperatures above 100 expected through Saturday and into the upper 90s on Sunday.

Capacity at Avista Stadium has increased to 5,000 with the return of promotional nights.