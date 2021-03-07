Business beat

Architecture

Trek Architecture has hired Drew Kleman as a senior project manager. Kleman previously worked for Nystrom+Olson Architecture and Katerra as the lead design project manager for the Catalyst Building in Spokane’s University District. He will facilitate the firm’s expanding portfolio of work in Boise and support officewide project management.

Marketing

Klündt Hosmer has hired Evan George as a graphic designer. George will work with the creative team, designing corporate communication material, websites and digital advertising. He graduated from the design program at Spokane Falls Community College, then completed an internship at the local design firm The Woodshop before going on to design digital advertising campaigns for Stay Alfred.

Real Estate

Kiemle Hagood has hired Anna Short to work in the multifamily management division. Short is a licensed regional multifamily property manager and previously worked for a property management firm in Florida.

Honors

River’s Wish Animal Sanctuary is now accredited by the Global Federation of Animal Sanctuaries. The sanctuary achieved verification status from GFAS last summer by meeting criteria for providing humane and responsible care to animals.

Cory Barbieri and Ryan Oberg of Goodale & Barbieri Co. are recipients of the 2020 CoStar Power Broker Awards. Barbieri received the Top Office Leasing Brokers award and Oberg received the Retail Leasing Brokers award. These annual awards recognize professionals and firms who closed the highest transaction volume in commercial real estate deals in their respective markets.

The National Asphalt Pavement Association has announced Poe Asphalt Paving Inc. of Lewiston is the recipient of several 2020 Larry H. Lemon Quality in Construction awards. The award-winning projects include the Garland Avenue extension project, the construction of a new passing lane on U.S. Route 95 in Culdesac, Idaho, work on two sections of U.S. 95 from Webb Road to Aspen Lane and Culdesac to Mission Creek, Idaho, as well as work on state Highway 53, north of Hayden.