Sun., March 7, 2021
Basketball
College men: WCC Tournament in Las Vegas: Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary’s, 6 p.m.
College women: WCC Tournament in Las Vegas: Gonzaga vs. Santa Clara, 11 a.m. Big Sky Tournament in Boise.: Eastern Washington vs. Portland State, 1 p.m. NWC: Whitworth at Puget Sound, 5:30 p.m.
Golf
College men: Whitworth at Nighthawk Invitational in Livermore, Calif., 7:30 a.m..; Washington State, Idaho at Bandon Dunes Championship in Bandon, Ore., Gonzaga at Colin Montgomerie HBU Invitational in Spring, Texas, 10.
College women: Gonzaga, Eastern Washington, Idaho at Jackrabbit Invitational at Boulder City, Nev., 8 a.m.; Washington State at Meadow Club Invitational in Fairfax, Calif., 9.
Volleyball
College: Big Sky: Montana State at Idaho, 6 p.m.
