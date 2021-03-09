Difference makers: Jalen Suggs carries Gonzaga down the stretch

Jalen Suggs

Suggs took over in crunch time, scoring eight points in a 9-0 run that snapped a tie at 73. The freshman point guard wasn’t just good in the closing minutes. He finished with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists. He made 7 of 15 shots, including 4 of 7 3-pointers.

Jalen Suggs from behind the arc! Close one inside the Orleans Arena.



Joel Ayayi

Ayayi produced another steady, solid performance. The junior guard racked up 18 points and a team-high nine rebounds. His basket with 6:55 remaining gave GU a 69-68 lead, the Zags’ first since 13-11.

Jalen Suggs: QB1.

Finds Ayayi deep down the court and drops the ball in the bucket for the easy layup.

Turning point





Suggs provided the latest turning point of the season for Gonzaga, which scored nine straight points to take an 82-73 lead. Suggs drove and connected on a bank shot to give Gonzaga the lead 75-73. The point guard then went outside, drilling a 3-pointer from the wing and another near the top of the key.