Difference makers: Jalen Suggs carries Gonzaga down the stretch
UPDATED: Tue., March 9, 2021
Jalen Suggs
Suggs took over in crunch time, scoring eight points in a 9-0 run that snapped a tie at 73. The freshman point guard wasn’t just good in the closing minutes. He finished with 23 points, five rebounds and five assists. He made 7 of 15 shots, including 4 of 7 3-pointers.
Joel Ayayi
Ayayi produced another steady, solid performance. The junior guard racked up 18 points and a team-high nine rebounds. His basket with 6:55 remaining gave GU a 69-68 lead, the Zags’ first since 13-11.
Turning point
Suggs provided the latest turning point of the season for Gonzaga, which scored nine straight points to take an 82-73 lead. Suggs drove and connected on a bank shot to give Gonzaga the lead 75-73. The point guard then went outside, drilling a 3-pointer from the wing and another near the top of the key.
Local journalism is essential.
Give directly to The Spokesman-Review's Northwest Passages community forums series -- which helps to offset the costs of several reporter and editor positions at the newspaper -- by using the easy options below. Gifts processed in this system are not tax deductible, but are predominately used to help meet the local financial requirements needed to receive national matching-grant funds.
Follow along with the Zags
Subscribe to our Gonzaga Basketball newsletter to stay up with the latest news.