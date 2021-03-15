The Spokesman-Review Newspaper

Sports >  High school sports

Prep roundup: Madi Whitney scores go-ahead goal, Central Valley girls soccer edges Lewis and Clark

UPDATED: Mon., March 15, 2021

By Dave Nichols daven@spokesman.com(509) 459-5441

Roundup of high school sports across Eastern Washington on Monday.

Girls soccer

Central Valley 1, Lewis and Clark 0: Madi Whitney scored the go-ahead goal in the 52nd minute and the visiting Bears (4-1) beat the Tigers (4-1) in a Greater Spokane League 4A/3A game on Monday. Addy Somes made nine saves for Lewis and Clark.

Gonzaga Prep 4, Cheney 0: Campbell Seibold registered a hat trick and the Bullpups (3-2) beat the visiting Blackhawks (1-4) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday. Sydney Reagan made four saves for Cheney.

Mt. Spokane 1, Mead 0: Cami Hattenburg scored in the 72nd minute and the Wildcats (3-2) beat the Panthers (2-3) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday. Alyssah Hill made five saves in the shutout for Mt. Spokane.

University 2, Ferris 1 (SO): Elisha Buege scored in regulation and the Titans (1-4) topped the Saxons (2-3) 5-4 in a shootout in a GSL 4A/3A game on Monday. Josie Krum made five saves for U-Hi.

Volleyball

Freeman 3, Lakeside 0: Ashley Boswell had 15 kills with three blocks and the Scotties (4-0) beat the Eagles (3-1) 25-12, 25-20, 25-14 in a Northeast A League match on Monday.

Deer Park 3, Medical Lake 1: Paige Thompson had 10 kills with eight aces and the visiting Stags (2-1) beat the Cardinals (1-3) 25-22, 16-25, 25-23, 25-20. Amblessed Okemgbo led Medical Lake with three kills and three aces.

Colville 3, Newport 0: McKenna Reggear had 11 kills, seven aces, seven digs and two blocks and the Indians (2-1) beat the visiting Grizzlies (0-4) 25-19, 25-23, 25-11. Ashne’a Anderson assisted on 17 points for Colville, and McKinley Leslie scored four aces for Newport.

Northwest Christian 3, Upper Columbia 1: Eden Clemmer had nine kills with six aces and the Crusaders (5-2) beat the visiting Lions (6-3) 17-25, 25-18, 25-18, 25-21 in a Northeast 2B match. Makenzie Nelson added 17 digs for NWC while Madison Threadgill led UCA with 24 assists.

