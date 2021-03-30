Man arrested for allegedly running over girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in Spokane Valley

A 31-year-old man was arrested last week for allegedly running over his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend in Spokane Valley.

Spokane Valley deputies responded to reports of a man on the ground screaming in pain at a parking lot on the 11700 block of East Montgomery Drive at about 1:20 p.m. Friday.

Witnesses told police a woman was in the parking lot with the man, but she had left in a black Honda.

When deputies arrived, they found a 43-year-old man in the parking lot who told police he had been run over by George R. Bell II, 31, his ex-girlfriend’s boyfriend.

The victim told police he and his ex-girlfriend had driven together to the parking lot in the black Honda to pick up some of the woman’s property in a truck parked there.

That’s when Bell arrived and ran into the back of the Honda, the victim said. The victim told police he exited the car to confront Bell when Bell hit him and ran over him, dragging him behind the car for a short distance.

The victim was treated by first responders at the scene and taken to the hospital for severe injuries to his legs, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman, driving the black Honda, was pulled over shortly after leaving the parking lot but she was not forthcoming, according to police.

Eventually, the woman told police that she, Bell and the victim had been in a confrontation earlier that day. Figuring that because of the fight, she and Bell were now broken up, the woman went to collect her property out of the parked truck, she told police.

That’s when the hit-and-run occurred, she said.

After 911 had been called, the victim asked her to go pick up his son, which is why she left the scene, according to police.

Bell was arrested a short time after the incident and booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of second-degree assault and hit-and-run-injury. Bell is also being held on an unrelated first-degree theft charge.