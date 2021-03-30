By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brandt W. Blankinship and Elsa A. M. Schmitz, both of Spokane.

Donald E. Bailey and Caroline W. Chumari, both of Spokane.

Jeremy M. Ramirez, of Airway Heights and Thunder K. Ragle, of Crescent City, Calif.

Armando Guerrero and Christine J. Arrabito, both of Pacifica, Calif.

Jakob O. Grootveld, of Fairchild Air Force Base, and Kaitlyn O. Allen, of Orland, Calif.

Jonathan A. Lenz and Kimberly A. Gusch, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

US Bank National Association v. Mike G. Poindexter, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Michael E. Quinn, et al., money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Dayle M. Bartlett, money claimed owed.

Sat J. Khalsa v. Carol Richey, et al., restitution of premises.

Sat J. Khalsa v. John Allen, et al., restitution of premises.

Jill Josquin v. Grant Peterson, seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Kristine Gongaware v. David Schmick, et al., seeking damages for injuries from a vehicle collision.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Cunningham, Matthew J. and Meegan D.

Bergmann, Daniel H. and Heidi L.

Knudsen, Kera J. and Matthew G.

Montierth, Kimberley A. and Seth C.

Carson, Sandra R. and Robert E. H.

Hobbs Doyle, James N. and Leeanna K.

Kunz, Jamie T. and Estep, Alex L.

Hilliard, Jonathan E. and Raschelle K.

Hudson, Mark K. and Mary E.

Johnson, Destiny J. and Martea I.

Jones, Daniel S. and Kari L.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Lucas T. Krueger-Barker, 28; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault.

Ja’aziah I. Tesch, 19; restitution to be determined, 132 months in prison, 18 months probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault and two counts of first-degree robbery.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Bryan A. Bewick, 34; 74 days in jail with credit given for 74 days served, 24 months probation, after being found guilty to fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Jeremy T. Miller, 41; 35 days in jail, 12 months probation, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property and two counts of third-degree theft.

Judge Harold D. Clarke III

Jimmy E. Link, 37; 24 months in a residential chemical dependency treatment-based alternative, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree theft, two counts of forgery and two counts of second-degree possession of stolen property.

Judge Maryann C. Moreno

Antonio Ayala, 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of attempted third-degree assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Donna Wilson

Kinaeth Q. Madison, 43; 14 days in jail with credit given for 14 days served, 24 months probation, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Sarah L. Quirke, 36; $1,246 fine, two days in jail with credit given for one day served converted to 15 days electronic home monitoring, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Isaac Q. Ward, 30; $750 fine, restitution to be determined, one day in jail with credit for one day served, 18 months probation, driving while intoxicated.