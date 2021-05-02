Spokane Indians 2021: Meet the team

Batters

INF Jack Blomgren: 5th round, 2020 (Michigan). First pro season. In 2019 was named to All-Big Ten second team and College World Series all-tournament team.

C Daniel Cope: 13th round, 2019 (Cal State-Fullerton). Second pro season. Appeared in 45 games for short-season Boise in 2019, hit .222 and led team with 32 walks.

OF John Cresto: 28th round, 2018 (Santa Clara). Third pro season. Hit .280 with seven homers, 50 RBIs and 12 steals in 67 games with low-A Asheville in ‘19. Has played 1B/3B.

INF Kyle Datres: 12th round, 2018 (North Carolina). Third pro season. Hit .286 with 15 homers, 46 RBIs and 21 steals in 96 games with Asheville in ‘19. Plays 2B/3B.

OF Niko Decolati: 6th round, 2018 (Loyola Marymount). Third pro season. Rockies No. 25 prospect. Hit .265 with 6 homers, 38 RBIs, 15 steals in 77 games with Asheville in ‘19.

OF Brenton Doyle: 4th round, 2019 (Shephard). Second pro season. Rockies No. 6 prospect. Hit .383 with eight homers, 33 RBIs and 17 steals in 51 games with rookie-level Grand Junction in ‘19.

INF Eddie Diaz: International free agent, 2017. Fourth pro season. Hit .331 with 20 steals for Grand Junction in ‘19. Stole 54 bases in ‘18 with Rockies DSL affiliate.

INF LJ Hatch: Free agent, 2017 (New Mexico State). Fourth pro season. Played 37 games across four levels in ‘19, including 17 games in Boise, where he hit .241.

OF Cade Harris: 10th round, 2018 (Oklahoma). Third pro season. Played LF and RF for Asheville in ‘19, hit .220 with seven homers, 19 RBIs and eight steals in 79 games.

C AJ Lewis: Free agent, 2020 (Eastern Kentucky). First pro season. Hit .303 with 45 runs, nine homers, a team-best 49 RBIs and 17 steals for EKU in 2019.

C Willie MacIver: 9th round, 2018 (Washington). Third pro season. Hit .252 with 13 homers and 60 RBIs in 117 games for Asheville in ‘19. Played 54 games for Boise in ‘18.

INF Aaron Schunk: 2nd round, 2019 (Georgia). Second pro season. Rockies No. 5 prospect. Hit .306 with six homers and 23 RBIs in 46 games with Boise in ‘19.

INF Hunter Stovall: Minor league free agent, 2021 (UW-Milawukee). Third pro season. Drafted by Rockies (21st round) in ‘18. Hit .296 with 10 homers in 49 games for Grand Junction in ‘18.

INF Michael Toglia: 1st round (23rd overall), 2019 (UCLA). Second pro season. Rockies No. 3 prospect. Hit nine homers, second in NWL, with 26 RBIs for Boise in ‘19.

Pitchers

LHP Tristan Barlow: 16th round, 2019 (Mississippi State). Second pro season. Made 16 relief appearances for Grand Junction in ‘19 with 2.33 ERA over 19 innings.

LHP Nick Bush: 33rd round, 2017 (Louisiana State). Third pro season. Led South Atlantic league in innings and strikeouts over 25 starts for Asheville in ‘19.

RHP Moises Ceja: 32nd round, 2017 (UCLA). Fourth pro season. In 40 appearances for High-A Lancaster went 5-3 with 3.57 ERA with 81 Ks over 75 innings.

RHP Luke Chevalier: 26th round, 2019 (Northern State). Second pro season. Made seven starts and six relief appearances for Boise in ‘19. 25 Ks over 35 innings.

RHP Ryan Feltner: 4th round, 2018 (Ohio State). Third pro season. Rockies No. 23 prospect. Went 9-9 with 5.07 ERA with Asheville in ‘19. Struck out 116 over 119 innings.

RHP Trent Fennell: 24th round, 2018 (Barton). Third pro season. Made stops at four levels in ‘19, going 2-4 with 3.98 ERA in two starts and 17 relief appearances.

RHP David Hill: 4th round, 2015 (San Diego). Fifth pro season. Did not pitch in ‘17 or ‘19 due to injury. Made seven starts for High-A Lancaster in ‘18, going 2-4 with 4.58 ERA.

RHP Boby Johnson: 16th round, 2018 (Bradley). Third pro season. Went 2-3 with two saves and 5.04 ERA over three stops in ‘19, including 11 games with Boise.

LHP Karl Kauffmann: Competitive B round, 2019 (Michigan). First pro season. Rockies No. 18 prospect. Did not pitch in ‘19 after College World Series appearance.

RHP Shelby Lackey: 18th round, 2018 (Pacific). Third pro season. Went 3-10 with 5.47 ERA (113 Ks/100 IP) over 21 starts for Asheville in ‘19 before season-ending injury.

RHP Chris McMahon. 2nd round, 2020 (Miami). First pro season. Rockies No. 8 prospect. Went 3-0 with 1.05 ERA in four starts for Hurricanes in ‘20. Pitched for Team USA.

LHP Helcris Olivarez: International free agent, 2016. Fourth pro season. Rockies No. 7 prospect. Made 11 starts for Grand Junction in ‘19. Went 3-4, 4.82 ERA.

RHP Riley Pint: 1st round (4th overall), 2016 (St. Thomas Aquinas (Kansas) HS). Fifth pro season. Has made 37 appearances over four pro seasons, including 21 in ‘19 with Asheville.

LHP PJ Poulin: 11th round, 2018 (Connecticut). Third pro season. Led South Atlantic League with 54 appearances, tied for third with 13 saves in ‘19 with Asheville.

LHP Raymells Rosa: International free agent, 2016. Made 33 appearances with Asheville in ‘19, went 2-0 with 3.90 ERA and 58 Ks over 57 innings with a save.

RHP Derrik Watson: 25th round, 2017 (Murray State). Fourth pro season. Led Asheville relievers in ‘19 with 60 innings and 72 strikeouts. Went 4-2 with 3.28 ERA.

Coaches

MGR Scott Little: Longtime minor league manager, coach and scout. Joined Rockies organization in 2016 as hitting coach in Boise. Was slated to manage High-A Lancaster in 2020.

HC Zach Osborne: Third season in Rockies organization. Scheduled to serve as hitting coach in Asheville in 2002. Spent two seasons with Grand Junction (2018-19).

PC Ryan Kibler: 10th season as pitching coach in Rockies organization. Was PC for Boise in 2019 with stints in Asheville (2017-18) and Grand Junction (2012-16).