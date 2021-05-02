The Dirt: Indian Trail Library moving forward with renovations

Renovations will soon be underway at the Indian Trail Library in northwest Spokane.

Spokane Public Library filed a building permit application with the city last week to remodel the 10,600-square-foot Indian Trail Library at 4909 W. Barnes Road.

Renovations call for an update to finishes and furnishings in the existing library. Work also includes a new staff area, group study rooms and a program room.

Development plans also could include an outdoor courtyard or educational garden with “a strong connection to a revitalized children’s discovery area,” according to the library’s website.

Spokane-based Integrus Architecture is designing the remodel. The project contractor has not been determined.

The library will solicit contractor bids in June.

The project valuation is $1.6 million, according to the application.

The Indian Trail Library renovations are funded in part by a $77 million Spokane Public Library bond passed by voters in 2018 to remodel four existing libraries and build three new libraries.

New warehouse in works for West Plains

Industrial development is continuing on the West Plains with plans for a new warehouse on McFarlane Road.

Portland-based VLMK Engineering + Design filed a predevelopment application with the city to build a 203,840-square-foot warehouse on a portion of vacant land at 10921 W. McFarlane Road.

A letter of intent included with the application indicates local real estate company AT Industrial is developing the building with intent to lease to one or several tenants.

The letter said tenants are unknown at this time, but it’s anticipated they will be warehouse, manufacturing or distribution companies.

As part of the project, AT Industrial will provide public works improvements to street frontage. The site is on Spokane International Airport property and the airport will be determining the lot configuration at a later date, according to the application.

The site is west of Amazon’s proposed delivery station that will be completed in the fall at 11901 W. McFarlane Road in the West McFarlane Business Park. AT Industrial told The Spokesman-Review in June it was developing the business park to meet demand for e-commerce distribution.

Mixed-use project on Monroe Street

A new mixed-use development could be coming to the Emerson Garfield neighborhood.

Spokane-based Bernardo|Wills Architects filed a preliminary application with the city to build the Millennium Monroe Apartments on vacant land at 2002 N. Monroe St.

The project would be built in phases, with the first phase to include a three-story, 36,780-square-foot building. The building’s main floor will consist of retail/commercial space, and apartments will occupy the upper floors, according to predevelopment documents.

The second project phase would include a three-story, 16,950-square-foot apartment building.

The project developer was not listed in documents filed with the city, but Spokane County Assessor’s Office records show Mitchell Silver is the property owner.

Construction on the project is expected to begin in the summer.