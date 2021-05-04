Washington records
Tue., May 4, 2021
Spokane County
Marriage licenses
Brendan R. Leep, of Bozeman, and Kaylee J. Semprimoznik, of Spokane.
Jeffrey M. Welch and Jill M. Hedquist, both of Spokane.
Dean E. Thompson, of Adairville, Ky., and Amber R. Robinson, of Coeur d’Alene.
Andrey G. Pustovit and Morgan M. Bowen, both of Spokane.
Darrik M. Teller, of Spokane Valley, and Maura A. Buzby, of Spokane.
Garrett J. Buck, of Lewiston, and Kamila M. Begzhanova, of Spokane Valley.
Cody L. Cogdill and Amy E. Fair, both of Spokane.
In the courts
Superior courts
New suits
Spokane Urban Ministries v. Christopher L. Morris, restitution of premises.
US Bank National Association v. Charles J. Jedlicka, seeking quiet title.
Watson Management Company v. Ashlee Ryan, restitution of premises.
Avenue5 Residential LLC v. Rhonda Neal, restitution of premises.
Copper River Apartments LLC v. Brittany Vigneri, restitution of premises.
James C. Cottier, Jr., et al., v. Nelliemay Hellenberg, seeking quiet title.
Robert Pyatt v. Diamond Rock Construction; Northland Exteriors LLC; and “John Doe” Company, complaint.
Marriage dissolutions granted
Coombs, Sarah K. and Robert
Card, Jennica M. and West L.
Rust, Jessica N. and Brian A.
Fogle, Ariadna P. and George R.
Criminal sentencings
Judge Michael P. Price
Todd L. Johnson, 46; two months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree theft.
Michael A. Carr, 35; 102 months in prison, three years probation, after pleading guilty to communication with a minor for immoral purposes, sexual exploitation of a minor and second-degree possess depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.
Trevor J. Stephan, 26; 20 months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Bradley W. Hudlow, 35; 113 days in jail with credit given for 113 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.
Judge Julie M. McKay
Nicholas A. Romanelli, 37; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.
Autumn L. Jackson, 36; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty by first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.
Judge John O. Cooney
Zachary S. Trejo, also known as Shane L. Trejo and Zach S. Trejo, 26; restitution to be determined, 22 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to second-degree trafficking in stolen property and second-degree possession of stolen property.
Federal court
Bankruptcy petitions
Jaimie L. Barrett, Liberty Lake; debts of $14,227.
Melissa A. Vargas, Greenacres; debts of $24,898.
Brittany L. Francis, Spokane; debts of $57,188.
Kristina L. and Bobby L. Ratliff, Jr., Spokane Valley; debts of $53,853.
Wayne C. Sullivan, Colbert; debts of $25,249.
Pastor R. and Hermelinda Guzman, Quincy; debts of $162,722.
Kelsey L. Browning, Spokane Valley; debts of $55,941.
Katina M. McQuilkin, Spokane; debts of $44,411.
Douglas R. Conrath, Spokane Valley; debts of $7,725.
Duane R. and Stacey B. Luther, Spokane; debts of $99,144.
Dennis L. and Dawn R. Griffin, Ritzville; debts of $216,269.
Jared E. Weeks, Spokane Valley; debts of $59,749.
Randy P. Bezet, Liberty Lake; debts of $56,190.
Cory P. and Sara M. Kramer, Odessa, Wash.; debts of $87,177.
Wage-earner petitions
Caleb J. and Catrinia L. Pulliam, Veradale; debts of $54,214.
Antonio Barajas Garcia and Rebecca Barajas, Moses Lake; debts of $39,084.
Staci A. Garrett, Moses Lake; debts of $427,568.
Municipal and District courts
Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.
Judge Mary C. Logan
Robert L. Barksdale, 40; 64 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Joshua E. Boulds, 27; 98 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.
Anthony L. Bradford, 53; 11 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.
Judge Kristin O’Sullivan
Jordan C. Smith, 29; 12 days in jail, no contact order violation.
Judge Richard M. Leland
Dean A. Zentner, 40; $990.50 fine, one day in jail converted to eight hours community service, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.
Judge Donna Wilson
Chad A. J. Deardorff, 47; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 24 months probation, harassment.
Samantha R. Garcia, 36; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, second-degree criminal trespass.
Mitchell J. J. Hansen, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.
Judge Debra R. Hayes
Stephanie C. Davis, 31; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, six months probation, second-degree reckless burning.
Bradley M. Garcia, 31; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, second-degree driving with suspended license.
