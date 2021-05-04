By From staff reports

Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Brendan R. Leep, of Bozeman, and Kaylee J. Semprimoznik, of Spokane.

Jeffrey M. Welch and Jill M. Hedquist, both of Spokane.

Dean E. Thompson, of Adairville, Ky., and Amber R. Robinson, of Coeur d’Alene.

Andrey G. Pustovit and Morgan M. Bowen, both of Spokane.

Darrik M. Teller, of Spokane Valley, and Maura A. Buzby, of Spokane.

Garrett J. Buck, of Lewiston, and Kamila M. Begzhanova, of Spokane Valley.

Cody L. Cogdill and Amy E. Fair, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Spokane Urban Ministries v. Christopher L. Morris, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. Charles J. Jedlicka, seeking quiet title.

Watson Management Company v. Ashlee Ryan, restitution of premises.

Avenue5 Residential LLC v. Rhonda Neal, restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Brittany Vigneri, restitution of premises.

James C. Cottier, Jr., et al., v. Nelliemay Hellenberg, seeking quiet title.

Robert Pyatt v. Diamond Rock Construction; Northland Exteriors LLC; and “John Doe” Company, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Coombs, Sarah K. and Robert

Card, Jennica M. and West L.

Rust, Jessica N. and Brian A.

Fogle, Ariadna P. and George R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michael P. Price

Todd L. Johnson, 46; two months in prison, after pleading guilty to attempt to elude a police vehicle, second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission and second-degree theft.

Michael A. Carr, 35; 102 months in prison, three years probation, after pleading guilty to communication with a minor for immoral purposes, sexual exploitation of a minor and second-degree possess depictions of minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Trevor J. Stephan, 26; 20 months in jail with credit for time served to be determined, 12 months probation, after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.

Bradley W. Hudlow, 35; 113 days in jail with credit given for 113 days served, after pleading guilty to third-degree assault-domestic violence and fourth-degree assault-domestic violence.

Judge Julie M. McKay

Nicholas A. Romanelli, 37; 45 days in jail with credit given for 45 days served, after pleading guilty to two counts of conspiracy to deliver a controlled substance.

Autumn L. Jackson, 36; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months probation, after being found guilty by first-degree criminal trespass and third-degree theft.

Judge John O. Cooney

Zachary S. Trejo, also known as Shane L. Trejo and Zach S. Trejo, 26; restitution to be determined, 22 months in prison with credit for time served to be determined, after pleading guilty to second-degree trafficking in stolen property and second-degree possession of stolen property.

Federal court

Bankruptcy petitions

Jaimie L. Barrett, Liberty Lake; debts of $14,227.

Melissa A. Vargas, Greenacres; debts of $24,898.

Brittany L. Francis, Spokane; debts of $57,188.

Kristina L. and Bobby L. Ratliff, Jr., Spokane Valley; debts of $53,853.

Wayne C. Sullivan, Colbert; debts of $25,249.

Pastor R. and Hermelinda Guzman, Quincy; debts of $162,722.

Kelsey L. Browning, Spokane Valley; debts of $55,941.

Katina M. McQuilkin, Spokane; debts of $44,411.

Douglas R. Conrath, Spokane Valley; debts of $7,725.

Duane R. and Stacey B. Luther, Spokane; debts of $99,144.

Dennis L. and Dawn R. Griffin, Ritzville; debts of $216,269.

Jared E. Weeks, Spokane Valley; debts of $59,749.

Randy P. Bezet, Liberty Lake; debts of $56,190.

Cory P. and Sara M. Kramer, Odessa, Wash.; debts of $87,177.

Wage-earner petitions

Caleb J. and Catrinia L. Pulliam, Veradale; debts of $54,214.

Antonio Barajas Garcia and Rebecca Barajas, Moses Lake; debts of $39,084.

Staci A. Garrett, Moses Lake; debts of $427,568.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Robert L. Barksdale, 40; 64 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Joshua E. Boulds, 27; 98 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Anthony L. Bradford, 53; 11 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Kristin O’Sullivan

Jordan C. Smith, 29; 12 days in jail, no contact order violation.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Dean A. Zentner, 40; $990.50 fine, one day in jail converted to eight hours community service, 12 months probation, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Donna Wilson

Chad A. J. Deardorff, 47; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, 24 months probation, harassment.

Samantha R. Garcia, 36; 20 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, second-degree criminal trespass.

Mitchell J. J. Hansen, 30; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months probation, third-degree malicious mischief.

Judge Debra R. Hayes

Stephanie C. Davis, 31; six days in jail with credit given for six days served, six months probation, second-degree reckless burning.

Bradley M. Garcia, 31; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, second-degree driving with suspended license.