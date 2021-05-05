Kalispel Tribe offers $4.75 million to buy Spokane County Raceway
UPDATED: Wed., May 5, 2021
The Kalispel Tribe of Indians has offered to pay Spokane County $4.75 million for the Spokane County Raceway in Airway Heights.
Spokane County commissioners announced the offer during a special meeting Wednesday.
The county purchased the raceway in 2008 for $4 million at an auction and have spent hundreds of thousands of dollars improving the track.
The purchase was controversial from the beginning, as supporters said it would generate economic development and tax revenue. Opponents argued it was a waste of taxpayer money and would never generate enough money to be worth the investment.
Commissioner Al French said he has never wanted the county to own the raceway.
“I made a commitment early on in my career at the county to do what I can to get this sold and back into the private sector,” French told The Spokesman-Review. “I’m very pleased that that’s going to happen and exceptionally pleased that the Kalispel Tribe is going to be the new owner.”
French said he believes the tribe can run the raceway better than the county.
“I’ve never thought it was a good idea for the county to engage in these kinds of endeavors,” he said. “The private sector can do a much better job at it.”
The county is also selling a 27.7-acre parcel adjacent to the racetrack, south of the Airway Heights Recreation Center. Airway Heights has a right of first refusal on that parcel and will have 30 days to decide whether or not to buy the land. If the city passes on the purchase, the Kalispel Tribe will buy it as part of the racetrack acquisition.
The raceway was opened in 1974 as Spokane Raceway Park by Orville Moe. He was later ousted as the manager of the raceway by those who had invested $2.5 million in the track. They claimed they hadn’t been properly compensated. A Superior Court judge ruled Moe, who died in 2015, failed to pay dividends, and the raceway was put up for auction in 2008 to help pay the investors.
This story will be updated.
