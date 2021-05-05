Prep roundup: Sam Martens tosses no-hitter, Mt. Spokane baseball blanks Ferris

Roundup of Tuesday’s high school sports action from across the Greater Spokane League and Eastern Washington.

Baseball

Mt. Spokane 11, Ferris 0: Sam Martens threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts and one walk and the visiting Wildcats (6-3) beat the Saxons (1-8) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Jeter Schuerman went 3 of 4 with a double and four RBIs and Jaxson Davis went 2 for 2 with a walk and two doubles for the Wildcats.

University 11, Cheney 1: Ricco Longo drove in a pair on two hits and scored three times as the visiting Titans (5-4) defeated the Blackhawks (0-9) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Garret Lundmark also drove in two runs, while Jalen King had a pair of hits for U-Hi.

West Valley at Clarkston, ppd.

Gonzaga Prep 11, Mead 0: Brock Molenda homered, doubled, drove in five and scored twice and the Bullpups (8-1) shut out the Panthers (6-3) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Zach Denker went 3 for 3 with a double, triple, three runs and two RBIs for Gonzaga Prep.

Central Valley 10, Lewis and Clark 0: Michael Schwarz drove in two runs on three hits and scored twice as the visiting Bears (7-2) blanked the Tigers (3-6) in a GS: 4A game on Tuesday. Aaden Anderson struck out seven over four innings for CV

Pullman 11, North Central 1: Ryan Bicklehaupt struck out eight and drove in two runs as the Greyhounds (9-0) defeated the visiting Indians (3-6) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Oak Held and Marcus Hilliard picked up two RBIs apiece and Nicholas Robison scored three times.

Othello 5, Rogers 2 (8): Rodrigo Garza went 2 for 4, scored twice, and drove in one and the visiting Huskies (5-4) beat the Pirates (0-9) in eight innings in a GSL game on Tuesday.

Shadle Park 11, East Valley 4: Ryan Schmidt had two hits and four RBIs and the Highlanders (8-1) beat the visiting Knights (5-4) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Ethan Pugh struck out five and Sterling Lipscomb drove in two for Shadle Park.

Deer Park 8, Colville 2: Jared Scott pitched a complete game striking out 12 and allowing two runs and the visiting Stags (6-1) defeated the Indians (5-2) in a NEA League game on Tuesday. Carson Colville drove in two runs on three hits and stole four bags. Braylen Dean also had three hits and drove in two runs.

Lakeside 13, Medical Lake 3: Sadahiro Patterson went 2 for 3, scored twice and drove in three and the Eagles (3-1) beat the Cardinals (3-3) in a Northeast A League game on Tuesday. Caleb Kakuda went 2 for 2 and scored three runs for Lakeside.

Newport 5, Riverside 0: Hank Kirkwood struck out 10 and the Grizzlies (1-6) beat the visiting Rams (0-10) in a Northeast A game on Tuesday. Richard Croswhite hit a third-inning triple for Newport, and Hunter Ellingburg added three base hits and pitched two innings without a hit.

Reardan 6, Kettle Falls 1: Aiden Kieffer and Tate Nelson both had a double and the visiting Indians (1-4) beat the Bulldogs (0-1) in a Northeast 2B North game on Tuesday.

Northwest Christian 3-4, Colfax 1-10

Wilbur-Creston 12-22, Columbia 2-6

Fastpitch softball

Cheney 12, University 0: Pyper Cagle went 3 for 3 with a triple and two RBIs and the Blackhawks (5-4) beat the visiting Titans (4-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Maddie McDowell went 3 for 3 with a double while Bella King pitched a four-hitter with six strikeouts for the Blackhawks.

Mt. Spokane 4, Ferris 0: Morgan Flesland struck out 13 in a complete-game one-hitter and the visiting Wildcats (9-0) shut out the Saxons (3-6) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Katelyn Strauss struck out eight over seven innings for Ferris.

Gonzaga Prep 9, Mead 7: Grace Ducharme hit a three-run home run and the Bullpups (4-5) defeated the visiting Panthers (3-6) in a GSL 4A game on Tuesday. Bailey Benson struck out 12 and Marley LaLone drove in a pair on three hits for Gonzaga Prep. Tori Veter had two hits and scored twice for Mead.

Central Valley 26, Lewis and Clark 1: Arihana Roos and Madison Saty hit grand slams and the visiting Bears (8-1) beat the visiting Tigers (0-9) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game on Tuesday. Saty drove in six on the day and Roos scored four times. Emily Schulhauser scored five times while Gianna McCoy scored three runs and drove in five.

Riverside 11, Medical Lake 0: Malia Reedy struck out six and the Rams (4-3) shut out the Cardinals (0-4) in a Northeast A League game on Tuesday.

Colville 8, Lakeside (WA) 7: Jade Braun hit a walk-off double to lift the Indians (6-3) over the Eagles (5-2) in a Northeast A game on Monday. Keyla Luiten had three hits, including a three-run homer, for Colville.

Deer Park 11, Newport 4: Paige Hamilton struck out eleven, scored once and drove in arun and the visiting Stags (4-5) beat the Grizzlies (1-6) in a Northeast A League game on Tuesday. Brooklyn Bryden and Mak Williams each recorded two runs and two RBIs, while Hannah Krantz hit a solo home run for Deer Park.

Colton 19, Garfield-Palouse 0

Colton 11, Liberty Christian 0

Timberlake 28-26, Kellogg 1-1

Spring boys soccer

North Central 3, East Valley 0: Ben Hippauf had three goals and the Indians (5-2) beat the visiting Knights (3-3) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday.

Shadle Park 5, Clarkston 2: Tyler Pearson scored two goals and the visiting Highlanders (3-3) beat the Bantams (1-6) in a GSL 2A match on Tuesday. Martin Simeonov recorded two assists for Shadle Park.

Pullman 5, West Valley 0: Isaac Kim scored once and assisted on another and the Greyhounds (5-2) defeated the visiting Eagles (2-3) in a GSL 2A game on Tuesday. Carlens Dollins scored a goal in his first varsity appearance.

Othello 11, Rogers 0: The visiting Huskies (6-0) blanked the Pirates (0-7). Details were unavailable.

Lakeside (WA) 11, Colville 0: Mason Christen had a senior night to remember as he scored five goals and assisted on four others as the Eagles (3-2) shutout the Indians (0-4) in a NEA League game on Tuesday. Jake Duer added a goal and three assists.

Boys tennis

Shadle Park 4, East Valley 3: At SP. No. 1 singles-Corey Phout (EV) def. Cameron Picicci (SP) 6-1, 6-1. No. 2 doubles-Carson Newell/Cole Hooper (SP) def. Chase/Donohue (EV) 6-2, 4-6, 6-4.

Lewis and Clark 4, Mead 3: At Mead. No. 1 singles - Oliver Hammond (Mea) def. Alen Zeng (LC) 6-2, 6-3. No. 2 doubles - Joe Robl/Nolin Kavon (Mea) def. Noah Horner/Breydan Spray (LC) 6-4, 6-7, 7-5.

Othello 5, North Central 2: No. 1 Singles-Aaron Villareal (Oth) def. Andrew Liezon 6-0, 6-0.

West Valley 4, Clarkston 3: At WV. No. 1 singles-Gavin Wickens (Cla) def. Cory Jones (WV) 6-4, 6-6, 7-5. No.1 doubles-Kuelza/Woods (Cla) def. Taryn Littleworth/Ian Howatt (WV) 6-4, 8-6.

University 7, Cheney 0: At U-Hi. No. 1 Singles- Austin Alteneder (Uni) def. Alex Bowman (Che) 6-0, 6-1. No. 1 Doubles- Christian Morales and Andrew Frye (Uni) def. Alex Rose and Branden Blakovic (Che) 7-5, 6-1.

Ferris 6, Gonzaga Prep 1: At GP. No. 1 singles-Jeremy LaSalle (Fer) def. Matthew Kuester (GP) 6-2, 6-0. No. 1 doubles-Alec Roland and Jacob Tonani (Fer) def. Joey Davidson and Jack Wendle (GP) 6-2, 6-3.

Pullman 7, Rogers 0: At Rogers. No. 1 singles-Jay Sahaym (Pul) def. Tony Diep (Rog) 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles-Vijay Lin and Om Sahaym (Pul) def. Bobin Gurung and Sklar Doan (Rog) 6-0, 6-0.

Central Valley 4, Mt. Spokane 3: At MtS. No. 1 singles - Harvey Johnson (MtS) def. Callen Johnson (CV) 6-2, 7-6, 7-5. No. 1 doubles - Matt Haigh and Luke Noakes (CV) def. Ryan Bro and Kaden Ferguson (MtS) 6-4, 6-2.

Girls tennis

Mead 4, Lewis and Clark 3: At LC. No. 1 singles-Mertie Robbins (LC) def. Cambry Robbins (Mea) 6-1, 6-1. No. 1 doubles-Lauren Stone/Addisen Somes (LC) def. Maya Peck/Grace Sonnichsen (Mea) 6-1, 6-3.

University 7, Cheney 0: At Cheney. No. 1 singles-Drews (Uni) def. Winters (Che) 6-0, 6-2. No. 1 doubles-Osborn and Acosta (Uni) def. Potter and Wood (Che) 6-2, 6-1.

Shadle Park 4, East Valley 3: At EV. No.1 singles-Tiffany Phout (EV) def. Alihna Grandos (SP) 6-0, 6-3. No.1 doubles-Jazz McGee and Grace Stoner (EV) def. Halle Hober and Isabel Vasquez (SP) 6-0, 6-1.

Clarkston 5, West Valley 2: At Clarkston. No.1 Singles- Kerington Tenwick (Cla) def. Erin Sanchez (WV) 6-0, 6-0. No.1 Doubles- Jenna Allen and Corah Cassel (Cla) def. Macy McPhee and Kira Smith (WV) 6-2, 6-1.

North Central 4, Othello 3: At NC. No.1 Singles- Kenzie Letsch (NC) def. Mckenize Fultz (Oth) 3-6, 6-1 (6-1). No.1 Doubles- Julissa Cantu and Miciah Tovar (Oth) def. Richae Ruiz and Amy Howlett (NC) 6-0, 6-2.

Mt. Spokane 5, Central Valley 2: At CV. No.1 Singles-Joy Clark (MtS) def. Alexia Krogh (CV) 6-0, 6-0. No.1 Doubles-Claire Gularte and Kayden Younker (MtS) def. Brieanna Riddle and Katie Winter (CV) 6-3, 4-6 (7-5).

Pullman 7, Rogers 0: At Pullman. No. 1 singles-Gwyn Heim (Pul) def. Jayda Garza (Rog) 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles-Chelsie George/Subrashee Venkatasubramanian (Pul) def. Chenille Guieb/Emily Peabody (Rog) 6-0, 6-0.

Gonzaga Prep 6, Ferris 1: At Ferris. No.1 Singles- Juliet McFarland (GP) def. Giordan Gillon (Fer) 6-2,6-1. No.1 Double- Carly Walton and Kate Palekek (GP) def. Paige Collins and Jade Bratrud (Fer) 6-0, 6-3.