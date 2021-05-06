A Grip on Sports: Even when baseball is almost perfect, it has a tendency to start arguments

A GRIP ON SPORTS • A lot happened Wednesday and more will happen today. Much of it has to do with baseball, appropriate for spring. So let’s get right to it.

•••••••

• The Mariners were no-hit yesterday by Baltimore’s John Means. Nothing all that surprising in that, considering Seattle’s offense has been somewhere south of the “Hitless Wonders” this season. And yet, as baseball does, a controversy arose during the game.

If you picked the game up via the MLB App, it had a red bar on the score line it indicating a perfect game was in progress. After the third inning, that wasn’t true. And therein lies the (small) controversy.

Means struck out Sam Hagerty in the third with a sharp breaking ball in the dirt. The ball got past catcher Pedro Severino. Hagerty hustled to first. Safe. He was the only base runner allowed but wasn’t there too long as Servino threw him out trying to steal.

The play brought up another of the rule changes some have clamored to institute in the game: A strike out is a strike out whether or not the catcher catches the ball cleanly.

Great. Change for change’s sake again. Why? As far as we can tell, it’s either to speed up the game or because the rule was instituted in a time when the game was different or because, you know, someone is adamant the batter is out when he swings and misses.

Would it speed up the game? Maybe. Though we don’t think so because there would be a lot more two-strike pitches in the dirt without the fear of what happened with Hagerty hanging over decision making. And, yes, the rule was instituted back in the day when pitchers threw spit balls and catchers caught with mitts that resembled oversized pancakes. So? The art of catching, and the equipment used, evolved. But the threat of the ball getting past and the strike out being wiped out is still there. In fact, us talking about it indicates the “antiquated” rule is still relevant.

Finally, why make home plate, and strikeouts, any different than the rest of the game? If the shortstop’s throw beats the runner to first and the first baseman drops it, is the runner out? Nope. The play has to be completed. Same with a throw and a tag. If the ball pops from the glove a split-second after the tag is applied, is the runner out? Nope. The play has to be completed.

That’s the logic behind the strikeout rule. The ball must come to rest in the catcher’s mitt for the play to be completed, just like it does in any out.

There are a lot of rules in baseball that are inconsistent. That could use updating. This isn’t one of them. Even if it cost a pitcher a chance to complete his quest for the Holy Grail.

• We’ve been following Spokane’s new high school stadium issue for, seemingly, as long as there have been arguments about baseball’s rules. But there finally seems to be an end in sight.

As Jim Allen reports, the district’s board of trustees voted last night to switch gears and build the stadium downtown, east of the Arena. The decision seems to be final, but when it comes to decisions by government agencies, or quasi-government agencies, nothing is ever really final. We’ll consider it set in stone when the first kickoff occurs. Before then, who knows?

The decision does two things. It puts the city’s high school stadium, used for prep football, soccer and lacrosse, in a location that is more convenient than it has been for most of a century. And it frees up the area where Joe Albi Stadium is located for recreational development, including more places for youth sports to occur.

Both seem to be good things. With positive long-term impacts on the quality of life in Spokane.

• Willie Mays is a national treasure.

That is all. That’s the tweet, as they say.

Well, no, that isn’t all. Baseball’s oldest living Hall of Fame member turns 90 today. Ninety years of joy of life, of an infectious smile, of bringing the baseball world together.

How revered is Mays? Heck, even those of us who grew up Dodger fans love Mays and that’s nearly impossible. We loved him even when he was roping Don Drysdale sliders off the Candlestick Park walls and throwing out Maury Wills trying to go from first to third.

OK, love probably wasn’t the term used back then. Respected would be better. The love would come later, after he retired and couldn’t hurt our pennant chances anymore. When he became baseball’s ambassador, a role perfect for a former player with his charisma and charm. And his resume.

Happy birthday Willie.

•••

WSU: It’s going to be a while before football season begins but that won’t stop Theo Lawson from trying to determine the Cougars’ fall depth chart. He has the offense today and will continue with the defense tomorrow. … How will Washington State pay off the athletic department’s debt? Greg Mason looks at the options. … The baseball team turned on the power and routed Seattle. … Elsewhere in the Pac-12 and college sports, the conference needs to pick a commissioner soon as important football decisions are being made. … Washington will have to make a decision about its running backs. … Oregon State faces the same dilemma with its quarterbacks. … Sam Noyer is a bit surprised his Colorado career is still going. … In basketball news, Oregon State welcomes in another transfer. … Tommy Lloyd says he is enjoying Tucson.

Gonzaga: Larry Weir talked the Zags with correspondent Justin Reed in the latest Press Box podcast. … Around the WCC, former BYU player Elijah Bryant may be headed to the NBA.

EWU: Shantay Legans’ decision to head to Portland is panned in this mailbag.

Whitworth: The Troxel name is well known in Inland Northwest football circles, from players to coaches. Now Matt, who starred years ago at Lake City High playing for his dad Van, is back. He will be the Pirates’ newest offensive coordinator. Dan Thompson has more in this story.

Preps: Besides the stadium decision, we can also pass along a list of the fall sports all-league teams and Dave Nichols’ roundup of Wednesday’s action.

Indians: As per usual, Dave was out at Avista last night, where Spokane dropped to 0-2 following an 8-6 loss to Eugene. He has a game story and a notebook.

Mariners: The no-hitter, which was awful reminiscent of Felix Hernandez’s perfect game, even down to the time of day, is the main story. But the 6-0 loss to the Orioles is important in other ways. And just part of the big picture. … Former Mariner player D.J. Peterson has a new career. An important career.

Seahawks: Richard Sherman would not be averse to returning but the Hawks may not have a spot. … Seattle’s free agent rookies are a diverse group.

•••

• Want to know what spring is like in Spokane? The next 24 hours will tell you. It’s supposed to reach the low 80s today. Sunny. Nice. Tomorrow? The high will be 56. A cold front arrives from Canada – and you thought the border was closed – and the temperature will drop 25 degrees. … By the way, the cooler weather also means a move indoors for us. We will be extremely busy this weekend, so we won’t be here Saturday morning. Taking the day off here to spend it working with kids. Until later …