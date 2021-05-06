Prep roundup: Emily Schulhauser homers, helps Central Valley fastpitch down Lewis and Clark

Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and around Eastern Washington.

Fastpitch softball

Central Valley 10, Lewis and Clark 0: Emily Schulhauser went 3 for 4 with a homer and three runs and the Bears (9-1) beat the visiting Tigers (0-10) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday.

Mead 10, Gonzaga Prep 0: Kennedy Sapher and Bailey Wilkins went a combined 7 for 7 with six RBIs while Annie Brose threw a shutout to lead the Panthers (4-6) to a win over the visiting Bullpups (4-6) on Thursday.

Mt. Spokane 4, Ferris 0: Morgan Flesland struck out 16 in a one-hitter and the Wildcats (10-0) beat the visiting Saxons (3-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Jessica Waters went 3 for 3, scored twice and drove in one for Mt. Spokane. Katelyn Strauss struck out 13 for Ferris.

University 3, Cheney 2: Bethany Ray, Chloe Manos and Autumn Hibbs all scored once and the Titans (5-5) topped the visiting Blackhawks (5-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Maddie McDowell struck out 10 for Cheney.

Lakeside 15, Newport 0: Katie Wuesthoff went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs and the Eagles (6-4) shut out the Grizzlies (2-8) in a Northeast A League game on Thursday. Katie Sturm struck out five over four shutout innings.

Freeman 15, Medical Lake 1: Abbie Amend went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and the visiting Scotties (5-0-1) beat the Cardinals (0-5) on Thursday.

Northwest Christian 12-18, Davenport 0-0.

Baseball

Central Valley 14, Lewis and Clark 4: Ryan Clay went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and the Bears (8-2) beat the visiting Tigers (3-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday.

Gonzaga Prep 6, Mead 5: Brock Molenda went 2 for 3, scored twice and recorded three RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (9-1) edged the Panthers (6-4) in eight innings in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Zach Denker went 2 for 3 with two runs for Gonzaga Prep. Dayton Wells struck out six over 5 1/3 innings for Mead.

Mt. Spokane 11, Ferris 1: Carson Coffield went 1 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and the Wildcats (7-3) beat the visiting Saxons (1-9) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Jeter Schuerman went 2 for 2 with a double and scored two runs and Paxton Ayers went 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

University 11, Cheney 1: Cannon Marshall scored twice, doubled and drove in two and the Titans (6-4) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-10) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Garret Lundmark went 1 for 2 with two runs for U-Hi. Brandon Faire struck out three over 2 1/3 innings of relief.

Lakeland 6-5, Sandpoint 2-9: Max Thielbahr went 3 for 5, scored once, doubled and drove in three and the Bulldogs (15-8) beat the Hawks (2-21) in the second game of an IEL 4A doubleheader on Thursday.

Spring boys soccer

Othello 3, Shadle Park 1: Luis Cruz scored the go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute and the visiting Huskies (7-0) topped the Highlanders (4-4) in a GSL 2A match on Thursday. Christian Torres added an insurance marker in extra time.

East Valley 2, Clarkston 0: Henry Stevens and Isidro Vargas scored a goal apiece and the Knights (4-3) defeated the visiting Bantams (1-7) in a GSL 2A game on Thursday. Trevin Larsen assisted on both goals for East Valley.

North Central 5, Pullman 1: Ben Hippauf scored four goals and the visiting Indians (5-2) defeated the Greyhounds (4-3) in a GSL 2A match on Thursday. Isaac Kim scored for Pullman.

West Valley at Rogers: Postponed.

Boys tennis

Mead 5, Cheney 2: At Cheney. No.1 singles-Alex Rose (Che) def. Charlie Ring (Mead) 6-1, 7-6. No.1 doubles-Alex Bowman & Hunter Passey (Che) def. Will Barclay & Wayne Thomas (Mead) 6-2, 6-4.

Central Valley 6, Gonzaga Prep 1: At CV. No.1 singles-Collin Johnson def. Matthew Kuester 7-5, 6-1. No.1 doubles-Matt Haigh and Luke Noakes (CV) def. Joey Davidson and Jack Wendle (GP) 7-5, 6-4.

University 4, Ferris 3: At Ferris. No. 1 singles-Austin Alteneder (Uni) def. Jeremy LaSalle (Fer) 6-1, 6-4. No. 1 doubles-Jacob Tonani/Alec Roland (Fer) def. Christian Morales/Andrew Frye (Uni) 6-4, 1-6, 7-6.

Lewis and Clark 5, Mt. Spokane 2: At LC. No.1 singles-Johnson (MtS) def. Zeng (LC) 7-5, 6-1.

Rogers at Clarkston: Scores not reported.

Othello 4, East Valley 3: At EV. No. 1 singles-Aaron Villarreal (Oth) def. Corey Thout (EV) 7-6, 6-1. No. 2 doubles-Jack Gentry/Brithton RoyLance (Oth) def. Chase Weidmire/Eric Pritchard (EV) 7-6, 6-0.

West Valley at North Central: Postponed.

Pullman 7, Shadle Park 0: At Pullman. No.1 singles-Ravi Lin (Pul) def. Cameron Picicci (SP) 6-2, 6-3. No. 1 doubles-Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang (Pul) def. Carson Newell and Cole Hooper (SP) 6-0, 6-0.

Girls tennis

North Central at West Valley: Postponed.

Pullman 7, Shadle Park 0: At SP. No. 1 singles-Gwyn Heim (Pul) def. Alihna Grandos (SP) 6-2, 6-2. No. 2 doubles-Chelsie George/Suba Ventkatasubramanian (Pul) def. Halle Hober/Isabel Vasquez 6-3, 6-2.

Mead 5, Cheney 2: At Mead. No.1 singles-Sariannee Winters (Che) def. Cambry Robbins (Mea) 5-7, 6-0, (7-6). No.1 doubles-Jenae Potter and Adrianna Wood (Che) def. Maya Peck and Grace Sonnichsen (Mea) 6-3, 6-1.

Gonzaga Prep 6, Central Valley 1: At GP. No.1 singles-Juliet McFarland (GP) def. Alexia Krogh (CV) 6-1, 7-6. No.1 doubles-Kate Palelek and Carly Walton (GP) def. Brienna Riddle and Katie Winter (CV) 6-3, 6-3.

University 5, Ferris 2: At U-Hi. No.1 singles-Drews (Uni) def. Gillon (Fer) 6-1, 6-0. No.1 doubles-Osborn and Acosta (Uni) def. Collins and Bratrud (Fer) 6-0, 6-2.

Mt. Spokane 5, Lewis and Clark 2: At MtS. No.1 singles-Joy Clark (MtS) def. Mertie Robbins (LC) 6-0, 6-4. No.1 doubles-Lauren Stone and Addy Somes (LC) def. Kayden Younker and Claire Gularte (MtS) 6-2, 7-6.

Clarkston at Rogers: Scores not reported.

Othello 4, East Valley 3: At Othello. No. 1 singles-Tiffany Phout (EV) def. Mackenzie Fultz 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles-Maciah Tovar and Julissa Cantu (Oth) def. Jazzy McGee and Grace Stoner 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Boys golf

Highlander invite: Mead 295, Central Valley 301, Shadle Park 334, Lewis and Clark 359. Individual results: T1, Ben Jones (Mea) 70. T1, Tyler Jackson (CV) 70. 3, Ty Anderson (Mea) 72.

NEA at Deer Park GC: Individual results: 1, Ben Krogh (New) 33. 2, Silas Ng (Riv) 35. 3, Tanner Mackey (New) 37. T4, Cooper Parks (DP) 41, Zach Shroyer (DP) 41.

Girls golf

NEA at Deer Park GC: Individual results: 1, Esther Griffin (DP) 47. T2, McKenna Reggear (Col) 48. T2, Bayleigh Darnold (Col) 48. T4, Miriam Turney (Riv) 57. T4, Addy Darnold (Col) 57. T4, Maggie Hedrick (Col) 57.