Prep roundup: Emily Schulhauser homers, helps Central Valley fastpitch down Lewis and Clark
UPDATED: Fri., May 7, 2021
Roundup of Thursday’s high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League and around Eastern Washington.
Fastpitch softball
Central Valley 10, Lewis and Clark 0: Emily Schulhauser went 3 for 4 with a homer and three runs and the Bears (9-1) beat the visiting Tigers (0-10) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday.
Mead 10, Gonzaga Prep 0: Kennedy Sapher and Bailey Wilkins went a combined 7 for 7 with six RBIs while Annie Brose threw a shutout to lead the Panthers (4-6) to a win over the visiting Bullpups (4-6) on Thursday.
Mt. Spokane 4, Ferris 0: Morgan Flesland struck out 16 in a one-hitter and the Wildcats (10-0) beat the visiting Saxons (3-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Jessica Waters went 3 for 3, scored twice and drove in one for Mt. Spokane. Katelyn Strauss struck out 13 for Ferris.
University 3, Cheney 2: Bethany Ray, Chloe Manos and Autumn Hibbs all scored once and the Titans (5-5) topped the visiting Blackhawks (5-5) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Maddie McDowell struck out 10 for Cheney.
Lakeside 15, Newport 0: Katie Wuesthoff went 3 for 4 with two runs and two RBIs and the Eagles (6-4) shut out the Grizzlies (2-8) in a Northeast A League game on Thursday. Katie Sturm struck out five over four shutout innings.
Freeman 15, Medical Lake 1: Abbie Amend went 4 for 4 with five RBIs and the visiting Scotties (5-0-1) beat the Cardinals (0-5) on Thursday.
Northwest Christian 12-18, Davenport 0-0.
Baseball
Central Valley 14, Lewis and Clark 4: Ryan Clay went 3 for 4 with four RBIs and the Bears (8-2) beat the visiting Tigers (3-7) in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday.
Gonzaga Prep 6, Mead 5: Brock Molenda went 2 for 3, scored twice and recorded three RBIs and the visiting Bullpups (9-1) edged the Panthers (6-4) in eight innings in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Zach Denker went 2 for 3 with two runs for Gonzaga Prep. Dayton Wells struck out six over 5 1/3 innings for Mead.
Mt. Spokane 11, Ferris 1: Carson Coffield went 1 for 3 with a double and three RBIs and the Wildcats (7-3) beat the visiting Saxons (1-9) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Jeter Schuerman went 2 for 2 with a double and scored two runs and Paxton Ayers went 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
University 11, Cheney 1: Cannon Marshall scored twice, doubled and drove in two and the Titans (6-4) beat the visiting Blackhawks (0-10) in five innings in a GSL 4A/3A game on Thursday. Garret Lundmark went 1 for 2 with two runs for U-Hi. Brandon Faire struck out three over 2 1/3 innings of relief.
Lakeland 6-5, Sandpoint 2-9: Max Thielbahr went 3 for 5, scored once, doubled and drove in three and the Bulldogs (15-8) beat the Hawks (2-21) in the second game of an IEL 4A doubleheader on Thursday.
Spring boys soccer
Othello 3, Shadle Park 1: Luis Cruz scored the go-ahead goal in the 73rd minute and the visiting Huskies (7-0) topped the Highlanders (4-4) in a GSL 2A match on Thursday. Christian Torres added an insurance marker in extra time.
East Valley 2, Clarkston 0: Henry Stevens and Isidro Vargas scored a goal apiece and the Knights (4-3) defeated the visiting Bantams (1-7) in a GSL 2A game on Thursday. Trevin Larsen assisted on both goals for East Valley.
North Central 5, Pullman 1: Ben Hippauf scored four goals and the visiting Indians (5-2) defeated the Greyhounds (4-3) in a GSL 2A match on Thursday. Isaac Kim scored for Pullman.
West Valley at Rogers: Postponed.
Boys tennis
Mead 5, Cheney 2: At Cheney. No.1 singles-Alex Rose (Che) def. Charlie Ring (Mead) 6-1, 7-6. No.1 doubles-Alex Bowman & Hunter Passey (Che) def. Will Barclay & Wayne Thomas (Mead) 6-2, 6-4.
Central Valley 6, Gonzaga Prep 1: At CV. No.1 singles-Collin Johnson def. Matthew Kuester 7-5, 6-1. No.1 doubles-Matt Haigh and Luke Noakes (CV) def. Joey Davidson and Jack Wendle (GP) 7-5, 6-4.
University 4, Ferris 3: At Ferris. No. 1 singles-Austin Alteneder (Uni) def. Jeremy LaSalle (Fer) 6-1, 6-4. No. 1 doubles-Jacob Tonani/Alec Roland (Fer) def. Christian Morales/Andrew Frye (Uni) 6-4, 1-6, 7-6.
Lewis and Clark 5, Mt. Spokane 2: At LC. No.1 singles-Johnson (MtS) def. Zeng (LC) 7-5, 6-1.
Rogers at Clarkston: Scores not reported.
Othello 4, East Valley 3: At EV. No. 1 singles-Aaron Villarreal (Oth) def. Corey Thout (EV) 7-6, 6-1. No. 2 doubles-Jack Gentry/Brithton RoyLance (Oth) def. Chase Weidmire/Eric Pritchard (EV) 7-6, 6-0.
West Valley at North Central: Postponed.
Pullman 7, Shadle Park 0: At Pullman. No.1 singles-Ravi Lin (Pul) def. Cameron Picicci (SP) 6-2, 6-3. No. 1 doubles-Connor Lee and Ambrose Wang (Pul) def. Carson Newell and Cole Hooper (SP) 6-0, 6-0.
Girls tennis
North Central at West Valley: Postponed.
Pullman 7, Shadle Park 0: At SP. No. 1 singles-Gwyn Heim (Pul) def. Alihna Grandos (SP) 6-2, 6-2. No. 2 doubles-Chelsie George/Suba Ventkatasubramanian (Pul) def. Halle Hober/Isabel Vasquez 6-3, 6-2.
Mead 5, Cheney 2: At Mead. No.1 singles-Sariannee Winters (Che) def. Cambry Robbins (Mea) 5-7, 6-0, (7-6). No.1 doubles-Jenae Potter and Adrianna Wood (Che) def. Maya Peck and Grace Sonnichsen (Mea) 6-3, 6-1.
Gonzaga Prep 6, Central Valley 1: At GP. No.1 singles-Juliet McFarland (GP) def. Alexia Krogh (CV) 6-1, 7-6. No.1 doubles-Kate Palelek and Carly Walton (GP) def. Brienna Riddle and Katie Winter (CV) 6-3, 6-3.
University 5, Ferris 2: At U-Hi. No.1 singles-Drews (Uni) def. Gillon (Fer) 6-1, 6-0. No.1 doubles-Osborn and Acosta (Uni) def. Collins and Bratrud (Fer) 6-0, 6-2.
Mt. Spokane 5, Lewis and Clark 2: At MtS. No.1 singles-Joy Clark (MtS) def. Mertie Robbins (LC) 6-0, 6-4. No.1 doubles-Lauren Stone and Addy Somes (LC) def. Kayden Younker and Claire Gularte (MtS) 6-2, 7-6.
Clarkston at Rogers: Scores not reported.
Othello 4, East Valley 3: At Othello. No. 1 singles-Tiffany Phout (EV) def. Mackenzie Fultz 6-0, 6-0. No. 1 doubles-Maciah Tovar and Julissa Cantu (Oth) def. Jazzy McGee and Grace Stoner 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Boys golf
Highlander invite: Mead 295, Central Valley 301, Shadle Park 334, Lewis and Clark 359. Individual results: T1, Ben Jones (Mea) 70. T1, Tyler Jackson (CV) 70. 3, Ty Anderson (Mea) 72.
NEA at Deer Park GC: Individual results: 1, Ben Krogh (New) 33. 2, Silas Ng (Riv) 35. 3, Tanner Mackey (New) 37. T4, Cooper Parks (DP) 41, Zach Shroyer (DP) 41.
Girls golf
NEA at Deer Park GC: Individual results: 1, Esther Griffin (DP) 47. T2, McKenna Reggear (Col) 48. T2, Bayleigh Darnold (Col) 48. T4, Miriam Turney (Riv) 57. T4, Addy Darnold (Col) 57. T4, Maggie Hedrick (Col) 57.
