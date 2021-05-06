Spokane Indians pregame: Starter David Hill to pitch in first game since 2018

The Spokane Indians (0-2) host the Eugene Emeralds (2-0) in the third of a six-game High-A West League series at Avista Stadium on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Starters

Indians: RHP David Hill (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Hill will pitch in his first game since 2018. The 2015 fourth round pick has battled injuries throughout his career. He made seven starts with High-A Lancaster in ‘18 after missing the 2017 season due to injury and went 2-4 with a 4.58 ERA over 35 1/3 innings.

Emeralds: LHP Seth Corry (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Corry was a third round selection out of high school in the 2017 MLB Draft. The lefty went 9-3 with a 1.76 ERA in 26 starts with Augusta in 2019.

Lineup

1) Diaz-SS

2) Stovall-LF

3) Schunk-2B

4) Doyle-RF

5) Toglia-1B

6) Cresto-DH

7) Decolati-CF

8) Datres-3B

9) Cope-C

Weather

First pitch – Cloudy, 81. Final out – Cloudy, 64.

Player to watch

OF John Cresto: Cresto has been showcasing his power the past couple nights with a couple of no-doubters. It’s quite the start especially since the 28th round pick from 2018 hit just seven home runs in 67 games with Asheville in 2019.

Last game

Eugene exploded for four runs in the sixth and two more in the seventh against the bullpen and the Emeralds pulled away from the Indians 8-6.

Chris McMahon pitched well in his debut, allowing six hits, including a two-run home run, with a walk and six strikeouts over five innings.

Michael Toglia and John Cresto both homered for the second night in a row for Spokane.